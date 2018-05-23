Future Tense

Future Tense Newsletter: Where’s the Outrage Over Cell Carriers Sharing Our Location Data?

By

Tourists take smartphone photos after the re-opening of the Statue of Liberty in New York.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Greetings, Future Tensers,

While the Cambridge Analytica scandal had many up in arms about data dealing by Facebook, it turns out that cellphone carriers may be the bigger violators when it comes to shady deals that involve sharing your personal info with third parties.

In short, the four largest U.S. wireless carriers—AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile—all collect real-time location-tracking data on all of their users’ cellphones, including through pings of nearby cell towers when users have their GPS turned off. Though these carriers essentially know where any given user is if their phone’s cellular functions are on (none offer a way to opt out), they aren’t supposed to share it without consent. But as a series of stories last week revealed, a third-party firm called Securus Technologies and an intermediary called LocationSmart have been offering services that allow some individuals to track a person’s whereabouts using this cell-carrier data. What’s more: Some of the data the companies offered has already been abused for warrantless tracking by a Missouri sheriff, hacked into by outside parties, and accidentally offered to anyone who signed up for a free trial of the website of one of the companies. Slate’s Will Oremus theorizes why this privacy scandal isn’t getting as much outrage as the fallout from Cambridge Analytica, and contributor Yael Grauer argues that consumers should demand that wireless companies stop working with firms like LocationSmart.

One place we shouldn’t expect leadership from on the issue of digital security and privacy? The White House. This week, Josephine Wolff dove into President Trump’s hypocrisy in shaping U.S. cybersecurity policy, especially when it comes to his personal smartphone security. Frustrated about the lack of traction on these issues? You could always just pack up and move to Europe. On Friday, the biggest regulation to hit the internet in years, General Data Protection Regulation, will go into effect in the European Union. Aaron Mak answers all your questions about how the law will affect us American users.

Other things we read while our dreams of becoming a professional “Birder” were scootered away:

Dystopian realities: Claire North writes about how a new wave of dystopian narratives, like those portrayed in Black Mirror or The Handmaid’s Tale, have recolored formerly rosier popular views of the near future.

Weird Twitter: The U.S. Digital Service made its online avatar a lightsaber-wielding crab. There’s … an explanation.

School surveillance: A school district in upstate New York wants to use facial recognition software to stop school shootings. Rachel Withers explains why the technology won’t help prevent mass tragedy.

Prime neighbors: April Glaser reports on the tense relationship between Amazon and the Seattle homeless shelter it uses to bolster its philanthropic reputation.

Hoping Gmail reminds you to read this,

Tonya Riley

For Future Tense

Future Tense is a partnership of Slate, New America, and Arizona State University.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Evan Urquhart

How Portnoy’s Complaint Helped Me Through a Domestic Violence Shelter

Willa Paskin

Eulogies for Philip Roth Don’t Get Much More Loving Than Lisa Halliday’s Novel

Molly Olmstead

After Many Months, Jared Kushner Has Been Granted Security Clearance

Joshua Keating

Michael Cohen Reportedly Was Paid to Get Ukraine a Meeting With Trump

Tonya Riley

Future Tense Newsletter: Where’s the Outrage Over Cell Carriers Sharing Our Location Data?

Leon Neyfakh

The Baseball Tee, a Triumph of American Design

Marissa Martinelli

Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in June

Jamelle Bouie

Stacey Abrams’ Liberal Campaign Will Be a New Test for Black Candidates

Mark Joseph Stern

Federal Judge Vindicates Gavin Grimm, Who Sued His School to Use the Boys’ Bathroom

Lena Wilson

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Will Receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Josh Voorhees

How Much Juice Does Mike Pence Really Have With Republican Voters?

Lena Wilson

A Complete Timeline of Gina Rodriguez and Stephanie Beatriz’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine Courtship

Most Read

Critics Accuse a Movie of Grooming Kids for Sexual Abuse. They Have a Point.

Ruth Graham

Jordan Peterson Seems Like a Terrible Therapist

Jonathan Foiles

Charging Bird Scooters Overnight Is Like a Much Less Fun Version of Pokémon Go

Nathanael Buckley

“This Is America,” the Video, Is a Smash. Will the Song Have Legs?

Chris Molanphy

My 8-Year-Old Loved Gymnastics—Until It Was Hard Work

Carvell Wallace

LeBron James’ 3-Year-Old Daughter Zhuri Is a Basketball Genius

Josh Levin