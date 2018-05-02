Facebook Apps Caused the Cambridge Analytica Mess. Facebook Still Needs Them.

A F8 attendee tries out Oculus Go during the annual Facebook summit in San Jose, California, on Tuesday. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

SAN JOSE—Every spring, Facebook throws a splashy conference for app and web developers, the barnacles of its massive online ecosystem. But this year’s F8 came at a supremely awkward time: In the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the company has begun to scrub its depths, making life more annoying for developers whose products depend on tapping into Facebook’s valuable deposits of user data. For years, in fact, access to that data was one way Facebook lured developers into working with the platform.

In recent weeks, Facebook has limited developers’ access to data on Facebook events and guest lists plus users’ login information, religious affiliation, relationship status, work history, call and text history, and more. That’s meant that a company with an app that, say, syncs groups invitations with Facebook events, like a gift registry, or that links Facebook friend information to its own users whether they have acquaintances in common, like dating apps, could be forced to rejigger chunks of their business model or at least ask their users to agree to new privacy conditions and get new approvals from Facebook. No wonder developers might feel kind of frosty toward Facebook right now. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged as much in his Tuesday keynote address at F8, saying, “I know it hasn’t been easy being a developer these last couple months, and that’s probably an understatement.”

Still, Zuckerberg mostly struck an optimistic note, encouraging the developer community “to keep building services that help us connect in meaningful new ways” and adding that “Facebook connects the world in ways other technology can’t … if we don’t work on this, the world isn’t moving in this direction by itself.”

That’s an important message for Facebook to convey right now to a group that probably feels like it’s been vilified. Cambridge Analytica broke Facebook’s rules when it paid an app developer to hand over the data of potentially more than 87 million Facebook users. At the time, Facebook allowed developers to extract data on users who had consented to share their information as well as the data of their friends, a practice that the company ended in 2014 because it was so cavalierly porous. But untold other apps did the same thing during this period, and Facebook is now looking at whether any of them also violated the company’s policies.

The days of FarmVille and Words With Friends may be mostly behind us, but Facebook’s business still relies on developers who build cool, fun, and innovative products that ostensibly add value to our experiences on the platform, keeping people within its confines and providing the company with new ideas it may absorb or copy later. While past F8 conferences have focused on Facebook’s most innovative future plans, this year’s was more conciliatory, not to mention centered on some of the most important new things Facebook is doing right now—things like virtual reality, augmented reality, and live video that need nifty games and applications in order to demonstrate to users that they’re worth using. The event was loaded with talks on how to market your brand with AR, on building immersive VR games to work in the new Oculus Go headset (which the company released on Tuesday), and on using Facebook’s A.I. and video tools to interact with customers.

There was a wall of video selfie stills that people took with branded augmented reality filters that turned users into a comic-book character or showed how they would look with different shades of eye shadow—all built by third parties to work inside Facebook’s camera tool. There were stations where developers could learn about Oculus and talk to Facebook staff about how to make use of Facebook’s newest VR environments, with rows of people lined up ready to strap on a VR headset and leave the conference, if only for a moment, behind.

Some developers were even invited to set up their own booths, like Telestream, which was the first live-streaming developer that started integrating into Facebook Live when it became widely available a couple years ago. “Being the initial go-to people when Facebook launched live streaming was a huge boost in business,” said Trevor Bryant, a marketing assistant with Telestream who was manning a booth at F8 and noted that earlier this year Facebook unveiled a rival live-streaming production feature similar to Telestream’s. When I asked if he was worried about Facebook becoming not only a platform that his company develop on but also a competitor, Bryant said Telestream isn’t sweating it. “I think there are going to be specific use cases for them and specific use cases for us,” he said, through he agreed that Facebook invites developers in and sees how well the products perform “and if it takes off, they seem to pick it up.” Facebook has certainly taken ideas from others before, like when Instagram (which is owned by Facebook) and Facebook headed off competition from Snapchat by adding an ephemeral video feature. Instagram’s version, Stories, now has more users than Snapchat does. The Wall Street Journal reported last year that Facebook even has an “internal ‘early bird’ warning system that identifies potential threats” from apps that are performing well.

Other developers at F8 told me they weren’t worried that Facebook might clone their products, though they certainly benefit from access to its platform. One was the Chinese drone-maker DJI, which has integrated into Facebook’s live-streaming function so that drone operators can broadcast directly onto Facebook. Facebook is unlikely to build its own consumer drone anytime soon—but it certainly wants drone enthusiasts broadcasting to their friends using Facebook.

F8 is a conference for developers and is also Facebook’s largest annual conference. People fly in from all over the world for it, and the company’s top executives take turns onstage showing off Facebook’s latest innovations and fresh thinking. But Facebook depends on developers to make these new inventions worth using—and to innovate apps and features worth copying. What’s a cool new VR headset without rad games and applications? Isn’t Facebook’s AR camera a lot more useful when you can see how you look with the new lipstick you were thinking of buying? A makeup filter that actually samples real makeup adds more value than one that just dolls you up for fun.

Zuckerberg’s apology tour after Cambridge Analytica might be over for now, and it doesn’t seem like Facebook users have abandoned the company despite its repeated privacy blunders. This week was a reminder that users, legislators, and the press aren’t the only constituencies Facebook has. In order to return to business as usual, Facebook needed to reassure one of its most important workforces that its currents are once again calm.