Future Tense

Facebook Suspends 200 Apps for Suspicious Data Use

By

CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised in March to conduct an investigation into apps with access to large amounts of data.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised in March to conduct an investigation into apps with access to large amounts of data.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

After conducting an investigation into thousands of apps in response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook announced on Monday that it has suspended around 200 of them for potentially misusing data. If, upon further examination, Facebook concludes that any of these apps did in fact violate its privacy policies, the company will ban them from the platform.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had promised to conduct this investigation on March 21 in his first response to a New York Times report finding that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly accessed data collected through a personality quiz app. Facebook has been combing through all apps that had access to large amounts of data before 2015 for red flags indicating that developers may have misused users’ personal information.

After identifying these suspicious apps, Facebook plans to conduct interviews, request information, and visit sites for in-person inspections to determine whether they should be permanently removed from the platform. The company has not disclosed which apps it suspended in its initial sweep, but promised that it will notify users via the Help Center website if they installed an app that is ultimately banned.

This latest announcement comes just two days before the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to hold a hearing on “Cambridge Analytica and the future of data privacy.” Christopher Wylie, the former Cambridge Analytica employee who blew the whistle on the firm’s alleged indiscretions, is expected to testify.

Cambridge Analytica Facebook Privacy

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jack Hamilton

Stop Calling James Harden a Choker. The Rockets Might Lose to the Warriors but It’s Not About Being “Clutch.”

Stephen Garrett

Does Christopher Nolan’s “Unrestored” 2001 Serve Stanley Kubrick Well?

Aaron Mak

Facebook Suspends 200 Apps for Suspicious Data Use

Ben Mathis-Lilley

For-Profit College Executive Who Betsy DeVos Hired to Supervise For-Profit Colleges Is Not Supervising Them Very Closely

Molly Olmstead

South Dakota Congressional Candidate Recorded Saying a Terror Attack Would Secure His Election

Joshua Keating

Israeli Troops Kill Dozens of Palestinian Protesters as Jared and Ivanka Open U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

Osita Nwanevu

Kirsten Gillibrand Is Making a Move on Immigration

Alex Myers

Trans Terminology Seems Like It’s Changing All the Time. And That’s a Good Thing.

Lina Zeldovich

Do We Need a More Nuanced Description of Autism?

Molly Olmstead

Two Dozen Voters Placed in Wrong District Might Have Cost Democrats a Virginia House Race Decided by Drawing Lots

Marissa Martinelli

John Oliver Puts Our Own Political Crisis in Perspective by Checking in on a Country That’s Even Worse Off

Laura Miller

Michael Pollan on How LSD Isn’t Just for the Young

Most Read

Nigerian Woman Allegedly Kicked Off United Flight After White Man Complained of Her “Pungent” Odor

Daniel Politi

Is It Normal to Get Incredibly, Irrationally Nervous About Telling Your Boss You’re Quitting?

Alison Green

Arrested Development’s Season 4 Remix Is an Experiment Gone Horribly Wrong

Daniel Schroeder

The Pundit Pastor: How Robert Jeffress Became One of the Most Influential Trump Supporters in Christendom

Ruth Graham

Why the Apple Store Is Selling a Bike Helmet

Christina Bonnington

Hawaii Warns of “Explosive Eruption” as New Fissures Open Spewing Lava

Daniel Politi