The Industry

Facebook’s Move Into Online Dating Has Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble Acting Like Spurned Lovers

By

A woman and a man sit next to each other with laptops in front of them, looking annoyed and shifty-eyed.
Lovers scorned.
Thinkstock/AntonioGuillem

Facebook, which emerged from the ashes of a website that allowed users to decide which of their peers were hot or not, has come full circle and announced its entrée into the dating space. “There are 200 million people on Facebook who list themselves as single,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company’s annual F8 conference on Tuesday, with shades of your relatives who are always trying to fix you up: “So clearly there’s something to do here.”

When Facebook’s competitors in online dating heard tell of their new rival, they naturally had thoughts. Just like you can’t help but have an opinion on your ex’s new relationship, the Tinders of the world felt compelled to weigh in on this new whatever, and their reactions ran the full gamut of things people say about their exes.

“Your new boyfriend/girlfriend is totally my clone!”

Based on the design specs, Hinge can’t help but note how similar your new boo/Facebook dating is to Hinge itself (thinking face emoji/eyes emoji, right?), which to Hinge just proves how pathetic you are and how great Hinge is. Why get with a copy when you can get with the original, again?

“Good for you. And best of luck with that legal trouble you were having, by the way!”

InterActive Corp., which owns the Match Group, the umbrella organization for Tinder, OkCupid, and Match.com, has nothing but well wishes for you/Facebook dating, because, I mean, whatever, you’re barely even relevant, so who cares, have a ball. But IAC does have to get onnnne little dig in there, just to be petty.

“Aw, this is the best news! We should hang out some time and catch up.”

Bumble is so excited for you/Facebook dating! This is so great for everyone! Hey, have you been working out lately? Because you look great. Maybe this isn’t the end of the story for you guys after all.

And here you thought dating itself was hard. Facebook, get ready: It’s a jungle out there.

Dating and Relationships Facebook

Heather Schwedel is a Slate staff writer.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Tonya Riley

Future Tense Newsletter: Would You Use Facebook’s New Dating App?

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ty Cobb, One of the Lawyers Who’s Been Handling the Mueller Investigation, Is Leaving the White House

Lena Wilson

Watch Lauryn Hill Perform a Live Remix of Drake’s “Nice for What”

Felix Salmon

Blockbuster Shows Are Ruining Art Museums

Aaron Mak

Snapchat Is Still Hurting From Its Really Unpopular Redesign

Heather Schwedel

Facebook’s Move Into Online Dating Has Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble Acting Like Spurned Lovers

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! Should I Tell the Men Who Sexually Assaulted Me They’re at Risk for Chlamydia?

Marissa Martinelli

Get Meta With This Bizarre Honest Trailer for Honest Trailers

Mark Joseph Stern

A Transgender Man Explains Why He’s Suing Trump to Join the Air Force

Rebecca Gale

For Now, the National Fight for Paid Leave Has Moved to Statehouses

Andy Wright

Does the DNC’s Lawsuit Against WikiLeaks Really Pose a Grave Threat to Press Freedom?

Molly Olmstead

Jury Convicts White Man Who Viciously Beat Black Man at Unite the Right Rally

Most Read

What Was It Like When Critics Could Kill? Most Musicians Still Don’t Want to Talk About It.

Amos Barshad

I Watched All of James Comey’s Interviews. He’s Telling the Truth.

William Saletan

My Daughter Isn’t Out to Everyone. But Do I Have to Lie for Her?

Carvell Wallace

Why We Need the New Lynching Memorial

Jamelle Bouie

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in May

Sam Adams, Marissa Martinelli, and Lena Wilson

Ashley Judd’s Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein Is a Brilliant Gambit

Mark Joseph Stern