Elon Musk Explains More About How He’s Going to Get You From LAX to Downtown Los Angeles in Eight Minutes

Future Tense

Elon Musk’s Boring Company Is Partnering With the L.A. Metro

By

Musk says the Loop will transport people in pods at 150 miles per hour.
Musk says the Loop will transport people in pods at 150 miles per hour.
PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk revealed more details during a speaking event on Thursday about the subterranean mass transit system called the Loop that his Boring Company plans to develop. Among his more ambitious goals is excavating 2.7 miles of tunnel for a vacuum tube that can transport 16 people in a pod from downtown Los Angeles to the LAX airport in eight minutes. According to Google Maps, that trip currently takes around an hour by bus and metro, and 30 minutes by car, though pods in the Loop will supposedly be traveling at 150 miles per hour. The transportation system won’t be publicly run, but Musk predicted fares would be only $1 per person.

An hour before the event, the CEO announced on Twitter that his company had struck up a partnership with the Los Angeles Metro to excavate an experimental tunnel under the city. There had initially been concern that construction of the tunnel would interfere with the Metro’s plans to build the Sepulveda Transit Corridor, a titanic project costing over $10 billion to build a public subway system that would connect the San Fernando Valley to LAX. As Streetsblog pointed out, the most convenient place the Sepulveda Transit Corridor could connect to the local light rail system is also where the Boring Company wanted its tunnel to begin. Rerouting the corridor to accommodate the Loop would add to the project’s already high costs.

Yet, it seems that the L.A. Metro and the Boring Company have hatched a plan to stay out of each other’s way, though it’s unclear exactly how that’s going to work or if this partnership will involve any deeper cooperation between the two. The Metro had mentioned the partnership in a tweet last month, but it seems to have gone largely unnoticed until Musk retweeted it:

The Boring Company has been digging in the LA area for around a year now, and Musk announced last week that its first tunnel is almost done. The company ultimately plans to construct dozens, or even hundreds, of small stations according to Musk’s presentation on Thursday. The CEO himself hasn’t set any deadlines for his grandiose ambitions, though city councilman Paul Koretz told the Los Angeles Times that he hopes the tube with be functioning by 2028, when L.A. will be hosting the Summer Olympics.

Elon Musk Mass Transit

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Inkoo Kang

Pinterest Has Already Turned Harry and Meghan’s Wedding Into a Bland Inspiration Board

Mike Miksche

Can Gay Leather Culture Survive the Ongoing Reckoning of Toxic Masculinity?

Lena Wilson

Tig Notaro and Jennifer Aniston Will Play Wives in New Netflix Comedy First Ladies

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Approved Ex-Con’s Moscow Development Plan a Month Before Telling Press He Wasn’t Sure He Even Knew the Guy

Felix Salmon

Online Bank Simple Thought It Would Win by “Not Sucking.” Here’s How That’s Going.

Aaron Mak

Elon Musk Explains More About How He’s Going to Get You From LAX to Downtown Los Angeles in Eight Minutes

Jeffrey Bloomer

The Very Fact That a Movie Such as Book Club Exists Is a Dream Come True

Henry Grabar

Virginia Police Caught an Assault Suspect Using His Strava Record

Rachel Withers

Where Are Our Useful Futuristic Clothes Already?

Carl Wilson

How Courtney Barnett Taught Me to Listen to the New Album From Courtney Barnett

Lena Wilson

Seth Meyers’ Brilliant Solution to Keeping Up With All the Crazy Trump News

Ben Mathis-Lilley

At Least 10 Dead in School Shooting Near Houston

Most Read

Tina Fey Doesn’t Need David Letterman’s Approval

Lili Loofbourow

How Tucker Max Went From Chronicling His Drunken Sexual Conquests to Ghostwriting Tiffany Haddish’s Memoir

Laura Bennett

My Kid Wants Weekday Play Dates, but I Want to Restrict Them to Weekends. Who’s Right?

Nicole Cliffe

Michael Chabon, Stop Being the World’s Best Dad, You’re Killing Us

Daniel Oppenheimer and Mark Oppenheimer

One Month Before His Summit With Trump, Kim Jong-un Is the One Calling the Shots

Fred Kaplan

The FBI’s Russia Investigation Was Way More Complicated Than You Think

William Saletan