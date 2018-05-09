Users

Fans of Elon Musk and Grimes Are Worried Their Relationship Has Broken Art and Capitalism

Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala's 2018 theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
Grusk at the Met Gala on Monday in New York.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

He wants to build a colony on Mars, she writes songs from the perspective of a vampire Al Pacino, and together, Elon Musk and Grimes make 2018’s weirdest new couple. But instead of one of those love stories where the two come from opposite sides of the tracks or their families hate each other, this is a match where, honestly, no one is quite sure how one even knew the other one existed. Page Six, which first reported on the coupling of Grusk (or Mimes, take your pick) confirms this: Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, only became aware of Grimes, aka Canadian musician and producer Claire Boucher, about a month ago, when he wanted to tweet an obscure pun about an artificial-intelligence thought experiment (“Rococo Basilisk”) that he discovered she had already made in a 2015 music video. Woooow.

Presumably this goes one of two ways: Either Grusk winds up just another footnote on both of their Wikipedia pages or their Met Ball appearance this week (complete with Tesla choker) will be remembered as the beginning of the greatest love story ever told. How will we know? To find out, I consulted the experts: their online fans. Electric car heads and art-pop heads don’t have that much in common, but both groups (the Musk-ovites of the Elon Musk subreddit and Google Plus’ Elon Musk Fan Club, plus the Grimes loyal of the Grimes subreddit—a few of their posts have since been deleted, by the way) seemed more than willing to debate the pros and cons of a relationship between two strangers.

The first task for Team Musk was figuring out who this “Grimes” person was:

“[N]ever heard of her. Are you familiar with her music? If so could you link me something thats considered ‘good’ by her?”

“Who is she? Sorry not up to date on popular/important people”

Team Grimes had bigger concerns, namely capitalism:

“It doesn’t make sense. Grimes’ music was born of counter-culture, and she has espoused anti-capitalist political beliefs. Elon Musk is a billionaire business CEO and capitalist who underpays his workers. Her being an innovator of counter-cultural art is exactly what makes this potential relationship troubling.”

“I try to avoid focusing on artists over art as much as I possibly can, but I’m also still just an angry punk kid at my core and betrayal of values and ‘selling out’ still elicit a visceral emotional response in spite of myself”

Meanwhile, Team Musk will stan whatever Elon does:

“I’m for him dating anyone tbh.”

“I don’t care. I love him. My model 3 is fucking awesome.”

But Team Musk is also worried Grimes might spend too much on the road to be a good match for Elon:

“So in theory, if Elon could find someone that was as low maintenance as possible, and was happy with doing their own thing most of the time, it could work out. Grimes does long tours though and so I’m not sure that’s a fit in the long run. Someone that was somewhat local, but totally invested in her work would be ideal.”

Some Grimes fans think maybe their girl will be a good influence on Musk, and vice versa:

I’d like to believe that Grimes had something to do with Elon’s troll of Wall St last week. That’s my idea of a glorious light collab.”

“I can’t wait for her next music video to be shot in space”

A few of the poor nerds of Team Musk are not over high school:

“Didn’t think I could like Elon any more but he is into goth girls and I dig that”

“The computer science major’s dream: A hugely successful and industry-disrupting company, and a date with that surprisingly attractive goth chick from class.”

This one person’s worlds are colliding:

“I basically only come to Reddit to follow Grimes news and Tesla news. This has me shook.”

Both Muskers and Grimesers admit this pairing might make a strange kind of sense:

“They belong together. They both hear the electric music of the universe and the future waits for no one.”

“after some hours of thinking about it I think it makes sense that one of the most important, innovative, and original visionaries of our time is dating Elon Musk”

“I can see a lot of people’s points about the contradicting beliefs and value systems.
That’s where the initial shock came from for me as well (plus the age difference). [Musk is 46 and Boucher is 30.] After giving it some time and a bit of analysis…this pair makes a lot of sense. Both Elon and Claire were bullied in school, and they probably share a lot of interests - like science fiction and fantasy. Also, didn’t Claire initially study astrophysics and astronomy? Anyway…I think it’s cool that someone as powerful and influential as Elon is dating someone like Claire.”

And one Grimes fan sees a way for more than Grusk to benefit from this relationship:

“i really hope this spurs people from the elon musk sub and the grimes sub to post in each others subs and someone meets their girlfriend/boyfriend that way”

Heather Schwedel

