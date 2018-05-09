Future Tense

Drone Delivery Is Finally Coming, but Only These 10 Places Will Be Allowed to Have It

By

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 5: A drone hovers in the sky during practice day at the National Drone Racing Championships on Governors Island, August 5, 2016 in New York City. More than 100 pilots are vying for fifty thousand dollars in prize money. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The new test sites are not required to fly drones through rainbows, however.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The drone future that we all know is coming—more drones, everywhere, ferrying our stuff to wherever we want it sent—isn’t coming just yet. Before flying robots can speckle the sky from coast to coast, the government needs to pass regulations that allow drones to fly beyond the line of sight of the operator, over densely populated areas, and at night—all things currently prohibited unless the drone operator gets a special waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration. Drones also have to be integrated into the national air traffic control system, which will have to help coordinate their movement and ensure the autonomous flyers don’t collide in the sky.

But before any of that gets off the ground, the U.S. Department of Transportation is giving the green light to 10 areas across the country to set up test sites for drones to do things like delivery, mosquito-killing, and security. Those sites were announced Wednesday—marking what many see as a milestone for an industry that thinks it will be worth more than $80 billion in the next seven years.

The selectees include the cities of San Diego and Reno; the Choctaw Nation in Durant, Oklahoma; Virginia Tech; the departments of transportation in Kansas, North Carolina, and North Dakota; the Lee County Mosquito Control District in Ft. Myers, Florida; the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority in Memphis, Tennessee; and the University of Alaska in Fairbanks.

The idea is that with these 10 programs, cities, tribes, and municipal agencies can partner with approved businesses to set their own rules for projects within prescribed areas and test out ways of safely integrating the technology into their airspace before broad federal laws are passed. That means the Department of Transportation in Kansas might give approval for Microsoft, which it’s collaborating with for its testing program to help build a drone tracking system for drone deliveries throughout the state. Virginia Tech is working with Alphabet, the parent company of Google, which has a drone initiative called Project Wing. In September 2016, Project Wing, with approval from the FAA, delivered burritos to students at Virginia Tech via drone. In Memphis, Tennessee, FedEx will be testing drones to deliver airplane parts at the airport. The test sites will be active for two and a half years and will share data they collect to the FAA and the U.S. Department of Transportation to help craft a federal plan for drone integration. Only after all this can non-recreational drones be a realistic commercial possibility in your town.

So if you’re planning a visit to Fairbanks, Alaska, or Raleigh, North Carolina, later this year—look up. You may well see a flying robot delivering a pizza.

Drones Transportation

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

April Glaser

Drone Delivery Is Finally Coming, but Only These 10 Places Will Be Allowed to Have It

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Payment From Russian Subsidiary to Trump’s Lawyer Is Unrelated to Question of Whether Trump Has Ties to Russia, Giuliani Says

Aaron Mak

Facebook and Google Are Limiting Ads for Ireland’s Abortion Referendum

Marissa Martinelli

Solo: A Star Wars Story Gives Us the Origin Story of Lando Calrissian’s Mispronouncing His Friend’s Name

Jim Newell

Now It’s Democrats’ Turn to Weaponize Soaring Health Care Costs

Rebecca Onion

The Vekselberg News, Musk and Grimes, and Friends in India

Carl Wilson

How Liz Phair Transformed the Girly-Sound Tapes to Exile in Guyville

Fred Kaplan

Gina Haspel Dodged the Key Questions About Torture. She’ll Probably Become CIA Director Anyway.

Christina Cauterucci

Republicans Are Trying to Use Gina Haspel’s Gender Against Democrats

Ben Mathis-Lilley

We’re Supposed to Believe Michael Cohen’s One-Person Shell Company Provided “Consulting” Services Worth Millions of Dollars

Josh Voorhees

Democratic Women Dominated on Tuesday, Again

Marissa Martinelli

Stephen Colbert Adjusts to Life as a Catholic Fashion Icon

Most Read

Trump Has Wrecked One of the Most Successful Arms-Control Deals in Modern History

Fred Kaplan

How Michael Cohen’s Apparent Russia Payment Might Help Prove Collusion

Jed Shugerman

“This Is America” Is What Happens When Childish Gambino and Atlanta Become One

Aisha Harris

How Do I Explain Death to a Toddler?

Carvell Wallace

Coffee Shop Baristas Fired After Duke Vice President Complained About Rap Song

Molly Olmstead

Fans of Elon Musk and Grimes Are Worried Their Relationship Has Broken Art and Capitalism

Heather Schwedel