Users

Drunk YouTuber Banned From Disney World After Fake Shooting “Experiment”

By

The man is no longer welcome at Disney World.
The man is no longer welcome at Disney World.
Mark Ashman/Disney Parks via Getty Images

On Monday, Disney World’s Contemporary Resort went into a security lockdown after an intoxicated 22-year-old man named Dillion Burch tried to stage a fake active shooter situation for his YouTube channel. Burch reportedly ran up to guests at the resort and informed them they needed to evacuate because of a shooter in order to film their reactions. Hotel management called the police after he detailed his ruse to the front desk attendant.

Burch tried to flee when he saw the police coming, though hotel security and the officers found him hiding in a row of bushes on the property. Witnesses claimed to the police that Burch had told them he was trying to film an experiment for his YouTube channel.

YouTube “social experiments” are often the most controversial videos on the platform. In the past, people have filmed themselves aggravating black people with racial slurs in a perplexing effort to “raise awareness” of racism. YouTuber Sam Pepper tried to highlight sexual abuse by physically violating women on the street in a much-reviled video. (It later turned out that they were actors.) Another YouTuber named Joey Salads attempted to demonstrate that Black Lives Matter was racist in 2016 by holding an “All Lives Matter” sign in a black neighborhood.

It’s unclear what Burch was trying to prove with his “experiment.” He was sentenced to three days in jail after he pleaded no contest to charges of disorderly intoxication and disturbing the peace. He is also banned from Disney World.

Disney Social Media YouTube

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

The Five Shots You Must Master to Destroy Your Opponent in Horse

Christina Cauterucci

Why Serena Williams’ “Wakanda-Inpired” Bodysuit Was a Big Deal for Tennis

Aaron Mak

Drunk YouTuber Banned From Disney World After Fake Shooting “Experiment”

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Will Pardon Right-Wing Intellectual/Clown Dinesh D’Souza for Campaign Finance Fraud Conviction

Jim Newell

California Democrats Needed to Cull Their Primary Fields. It Wasn’t Pleasant.

David Yaffe

Paul Simon’s Biographer in the Bubble

Jordan Weissmann

Trump’s Global Trade War Is Back On. For Now.

Marissa Martinelli

Trevor Noah: When Even Fox News Can’t Defend Roseanne’s Racism, You Know It’s Bad

Matthew Dessem

A Guide to 1980s Moscow for The Americans’ Exiles

Christina Bonnington

Five Ways Apple Can Make Siri Better

J. Bryan Lowder

FilmStruck Premiers Special Pride Programming, Starting With Films on the Art of Drag

June Thomas

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys on The Americans’ Spectacular Finale

Most Read

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in June

Lena Wilson, Marissa Martinelli, and Sam Adams

My Son Wants to Join the Army. Can I Get Him to Change His Mind?

Carvell Wallace

Roseanne Once Led the Charge for Progress. Her Downfall Marks Progress of Another Kind.

Lili Loofbourow

How Bad Could a Euro Crisis in Italy Get?

Felix Salmon

How Down Syndrome Is Redefining the Abortion Debate

Ruth Graham

A Statement From the Founder of Too Black Guys on Drake’s Blackface Photoshoot

Aisha Harris