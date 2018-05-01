Facebook Adds Dating Profiles. Will You Trust It to Be Your Matchmaker?

Users

Facebook Is Adding Dating Profiles

By

Zuckerberg noted that the dating profiles will be focused on creating long-term relationships.
Zuckerberg noted that the dating profiles will be focused on creating long-term relationships.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the company’s F8 developer conference on Tuesday that users will soon have the option to create dating profiles on the platform.

“There are 200 million people on Facebook who list themselves as single,” Zuckerberg said during his keynote speech. “So clearly there’s something to do here.”

Zuckerberg stressed that the tools will focus on building “real long-term relationships, not just hookups” and be especially mindful of privacy and safety. He added that the service will not recommend users’ friends as romantic prospects. In fact, dating profiles won’t even be visible to friends.

Chief product officer Chris Cox ran through more specifics of the features later in the conference, clarifying that the dating profiles will only be accessible to other people using the service and won’t show up in newsfeed. He also explained that users of the service will be able to click on an event or group and contact other singles who have also indicated an interest in attending. From there, people will be able to start text-only conversations in a private messaging inbox that won’t be connected to Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp.

“We like this, by the way, because it mirrors the way people actually date, which is usually at events and in institutions that they’re connected through,” Cox said.

Facebook is entering a crowded online dating market with formidable incumbents such as Tinder, which has around 50 million users, and Bumble, which has around 22 million. However, it appears as if investors are betting on Facebook’s chances to make a dent on the competition: shares for the Match Group, which owns Tinder, OkCupid, and Match.com, fell more than 20 percent right after Zuckerberg made the initial announcement.

Other big platform-based announcements from the conference include the addition of group video calling for Instagram and WhatsApp, and AR camera effects for Instagram.

Dating and Relationships Facebook

Aaron Mak writes about technology for Slate.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Aaron Mak

Facebook Adds Dating Profiles. Will You Trust It to Be Your Matchmaker?

Ryan Goodman and Alex Whiting

What Mueller’s Questions Reveal About Where His Investigation Is Going Next

Lena Wilson

Parkland and Newtown Survivors Met at a Screening of the School-Shooting Documentary Notes From Dunblane

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump’s Doctor Says Trump’s Bodyguard Metaphorically Raped Him

Carl Wilson

Janelle Monáe’s New Album Is Not the Revelation of Her “Real” Self. It’s Something Better.

Rachelle Hampton

Why School Dress Codes Are Often Biased Against Black Girls

William Saletan

I Watched All of James Comey’s Interviews. He’s Telling the Truth.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Cute Tiger Cub Discovered at Mexican Border in Potential Metaphor for Trump Era, All of American History

Lena Wilson

Watch Charlamagne tha God Interview Kanye West for Two Hours

Will Oremus

Facebook Is Making a Huge Change to Its Privacy Options

Josh Voorhees

Ex-Con GOP Candidate Attacks McConnell as “Cocaine Mitch”

Jim Newell

It’s a Little Late for Tom Price to Say Something Honest about Obamacare

Most Read

How Donald Trump May Have Incriminated Himself in That Fox & Friends Interview

Jeremy Stahl

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Fair Game

Christina Cauterucci

How to Handle the Scourge of Overly Aggressive Networkers

Alison Green

John Legend Gently Explaining Civil Rights–Related Party Realignment to Kanye Is the Most Relatable Thing a Celebrity Has Ever Done

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The Bizarre Decades-Old Mystery Over Hitler’s (Possible) Skull

Jean-Marie Pottier

The Courts and Press Put Themselves at Risk by Treating Donald Trump Like a Normal President

Dahlia Lithwick