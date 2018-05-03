Could the Feds Have Intercepted Michael Cohen’s Text Messages?

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney, with a (possibly wiretapped!) phone to his face. Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Update, May 3, 2018, at 5:35 p.m.: NBC News is now saying its reporting was incorrect: Federal investigators weren’t listening to Cohen’s calls via a wiretap but rather were monitoring a log of his calls known as a pen register, according to NBC News’ sources. We don’t know whether it was monitoring either the metadata or the content of Cohen’s text messages.

Original post: On Thursday, NBC News reported that federal investigators had wiretapped communications by Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer, in the weeks leading up to their raid of his home, office, and hotel room over issues including his payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign to buy her silence over her alleged affair with Trump. But it may not have just been phone calls—including at least one call between Cohen’s phone line and the White House, according to NBC—that they intercepted, nor did they necessarily stop with the email accounts of Cohen’s that federal prosecutors have gone through, as disclosed in court filings. The surveillance may have also included Cohen’s text messages.

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, said on MSNBC on Thursday that before the FBI raids, the feds intercepted Cohen’s text messages, too. Avenantti was responding to a question about the wiretap. “I don’t think we’re going to find out that this was confined just to email or voice wiretaps. My understanding is that they were also wiretapping text message communications for the weeks leading up to the FBI raids,” Avenantti said, asserting that his information is reliable. “I’m not speculating, that’s a fact.” Fact or not, can they really access his text messages? (Yes.) And how would that have worked? (Keep reading.)

While the practice of wiretapping phones is familiar to anyone who’s ever watched a spy thriller, the ability of law enforcement to intercept text messages is relatively new. But since text messages are generally saved in plain text by service providers, obtaining them can be done with assistance from the phone company in question.

Law enforcement only needs to ask that provider—say, Verizon or AT&T—for access to logs that are retained by the company. Alternatively, law enforcement may compel a phone company, either through a warrant or other request to send a copy of the content of communications, like call logs and text messages, from a particular target in real time.

This isn’t possible with all texts, like those sent between two iMessage users or other end-to-end encrypted services like Signal, because by the time that data leaves your phone and goes to another iMessage user, all that’s being sent that could possibly be intercepted is scrambled data. If Avenantti’s claims are as reliable as he says, then either Cohen or whoever he was texting with wasn’t using a service that encrypts messages. If, for some reason, you’re wondering what Trump uses to text, White House director of social media Dan Scavino Jr. tweeted in March that President Trump has most recently been using an iPhone, which uses iMessage. The New York Times reported days after his inauguration that the president was at that time still using an “old, unsecured Android phone, to the protests of some of his aides.”

So what’s the the lesson here? That if you’re having conversations about hushing up a world leader’s extramarital affair over text message, use encryption. Duh.