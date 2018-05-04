Answers.com Will No Longer Take Questions and Answers

So many questions left to answer. iStock

It appears that Answers.com is done taking answers. The site’s vice president of business operations, Chris Hawkins, sent an email to “super-users” on Thursday advising them that their logins and user profiles are being deleted and that the website will no longer allow any more edits or user contributions. The site, which hosted user-submitted queries like “Is the Earth flat?” and “How do geckos breed?” so that others could respond, will live on as an archive, but question time is over.

The email attributed the abrupt change to “various factors including data privacy, costs of keeping the user profile system functional, efforts required to continuously patrol user-generated content.” All the content on Answers.com will still be accessible, according to the notice sent to the site’s contributors. As of Thursday night, there did not appear to be an announcement of change anywhere on the site. The company that owns Answers.com, Answers Corp., filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in March and planned to hand ownership over to its creditors, who are owed about $540 million, according to Reuters.

While the users of Answers.com are no doubt disappointed, this may come as good news for Quora, a similar site that also allows users to ask and answer questions. Like Quora, Answers.com would label users who were more active in answering questions and list their expertise; it did not, as Quora does, require users to sign in to see the answers.

I contacted Answers.com to ask for more details; I’ll update if I hear back.

Read the full text of the email to Answers.com contributors: