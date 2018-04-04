YouTube Stars React to Shooting at the Company’s Headquarters

Many YouTube stars posted videos and tweets in response to the shooting at the video streaming company’s headquarters in California on Tuesday. They expressed outrage and shock at the incident, in which a woman named Nasim Aghdam wounded three people before fatally shooting herself. Aghdam reportedly had several YouTube accounts and had complained about the platform’s monetization rules.
When reports emerged Tuesday afternoon of an active shooter on YouTube’s campus, some creators urged their followers to exercise caution when spreading information. Several social media platforms, including YouTube, have recently come under fire for helping to amplify false information and conspiracy during shootings and other emergency scenarios.
Other YouTube stars vouched for stricter gun laws, tapping into the recent wave of activism following the shooting in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
YouTuber Jake Paul, brother to Logan Paul, also released a vlog in which he spoke about his initial reactions to the shooting. “My heart hurts. I’m devastated, I’m pissed off, I’m angry, I’m confused,” he said. “Our nation is heading in the wrong direction and we need change. We need to seriously band together.”