YouTube Stars React to Shooting at the Company’s Headquarters

A woman wounded three people before fatally shooting herself on YouTube’s campus on Tuesday. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Many YouTube stars posted videos and tweets in response to the shooting at the video streaming company’s headquarters in California on Tuesday. They expressed outrage and shock at the incident, in which a woman named Nasim Aghdam wounded three people before fatally shooting herself. Aghdam reportedly had several YouTube accounts and had complained about the platform’s monetization rules.

omg. i just opened twitter and saw what happened. please everyone at hq stay safe :(( — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) April 3, 2018

anxious. concerned. feel sick. hoping for the best for everyone effected. here's a live news feed from San Bruno - https://t.co/G08h464WV6 — Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) April 3, 2018

To my online family... I will not be posting a vlog in light of today's shooting at @YouTube. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones.



I’m also tired of typing and reading that exact sentence^



CHANGE. IS. NECESSARY. — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 4, 2018

Thinking of all of you. Sending positive energy x ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/AMJ6vZiGdN — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) April 4, 2018

We’re shocked by today's shooting at YouTube's headquarters. We wish a full recovery to those wounded, and peace of mind to our entire YT family in San Bruno. No one should ever have to endure these tragic, inhuman acts of violence. — Rhett & Link (@rhettandlink) April 4, 2018

When reports emerged Tuesday afternoon of an active shooter on YouTube’s campus, some creators urged their followers to exercise caution when spreading information. Several social media platforms, including YouTube, have recently come under fire for helping to amplify false information and conspiracy during shootings and other emergency scenarios.

I love all my friends at YouTube and am horrified and we know very little and please don't guess or trust things that might be made up or clamor for information. Let time do the work. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) April 3, 2018

Remember like with all active situations there is a lot of information flying around this reported shooting at Youtube HQ. Wait for information that has multiple sources. Be careful you don't promote fake/incorrect info. — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) April 3, 2018

Other YouTube stars vouched for stricter gun laws, tapping into the recent wave of activism following the shooting in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

do we need to have security screenings in every single building in the US or can we just get these fucking guns out of people's fucking hands already? — Anthony Padilla (@anthonypadilla) April 3, 2018

I’m hoping for a hasty recovery, both in body and mind, to all affected by the shooting at YouTube HQ today and hoping for gun control soon so events like today are far less likely to keep happening. — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) April 3, 2018

catching up now on what's happening at @YouTube HQ. hoping everyone is safe & secure. yet again, hoping for less access to guns, & as a direct result, less possibility for gun violence. https://t.co/ka8GBRWrns — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) April 3, 2018

YouTuber Jake Paul, brother to Logan Paul, also released a vlog in which he spoke about his initial reactions to the shooting. “My heart hurts. I’m devastated, I’m pissed off, I’m angry, I’m confused,” he said. “Our nation is heading in the wrong direction and we need change. We need to seriously band together.”