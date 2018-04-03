The Industry

Active Shooter Reported at YouTube Headquarters

By

YouTube headquarters reported active shooter
The entrance way to the YouTube headquarters is seen in this 2008 photo.
Reuters/Erin Siegal

Update 5:00 p.m.: News outlets are reporting that there are multiple victims, although the details are still unconfirmed.

The Los Angeles Times cites an anonymous law enforcement official who says that there are at least two people who were struck by gunfire. A spokesperson for the San Francisco General Hospital told CBS that the hospital is admitting patients, but would not disclose the number.

Google has also released a brief statement on Twitter:

Original Post: There is an active shooter in the area of YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, police confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

The San Bruno Police Department also sent out a tweet warning of police activity in the area on Tuesday afternoon:

The San Bruno City Manager told KRON4 that operators have received 911 calls from YouTube, and the station also reports that employees are being led out of the campus with their hands up by police. Multiple YouTube employees and other eyewitnesses have also taken to Twitter to report on what they’ve seen on the campus. Based on these posts, it appears that many heard shots fired, and there is currently a heavy police presence in the area.

YouTube has several hundred employees, though it is not immediately clear how many of them are based in San Bruno.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as we learn more.

