The Wall Street Journal Thinks Old People Can’t Handle Instant Messaging

Kids today are instant-messaging, oversharing, and app-ing in the workplace, and it’s freaking old people out. The Wall Street Journal published an article Wednesday that purported to be about the “generation gap” between older and younger employees due to chat apps like Slack, but it was really an excuse to make a spectacle of older workers lamenting that they don’t understand why their millennial colleagues enjoy posting pictures of their food. (“I don’t really need to see a plate of spaghetti,” one 59-year-old CEO told the paper.)

The article is just the most recent in a long history of pieces that buy into the ageist premise that older people are bad at technology and slow to adapt to new ways of doing things (this despite IM programs being more than 20 years old at this point). If IM-ing at work is so new, why present it as only an adjustment for older people, when really it’s an adjustment for everyone? Scare-mongering quotes—older people are “finding ‘you adapt or you die,’ says Allison Tabor, a San Ramon, Calif., executive coach”—make it sound like the inability to learn to Slack is going to result in workers over 50 winding up on ice floes.

Yet somehow the Wall Street Journal was unable to find and highlight the stories of any people who have actually seen any significant examples of the generation divide. The best evidence the piece cites? The aforementioned CEO shaking his head over spaghetti, as well as another executive who couldn’t abide by using a Bitmoji to represent himself.

[Andy] Pittman [the 54-year-old CEO of ShelfGenie] learned to use Slack after colleagues pressed him to do so. But he drew the line when they insisted he create a cartoon bitmoji to represent himself on the app. A colleague offered a gift card to any co-worker who could design one Mr. Pittman liked, but he wound up rejecting all 10 of their images, including one that portrayed him as a Teletubby. “I didn’t think any of them looked like me,” Mr. Pittman says. He posted a photograph of himself instead.

Is this an example of a generation gap, or is it a completely sui generis instance of a man, as is his right, refusing to use a Teletubby as his avatar? Talking to a CEO about his struggle to adapt to a company’s culture also ignores the degree to which a CEO can both set the tone of a company culture and be exempt from it: As L.V. Anderson wrote for Slate, the further you go in your career, the sloppier your emails get. Powerful people can send messy emails and opt out of participating in Slack if they want to, because the normal rules don’t apply to them. As CEO, if Pittman wanted to, he could snap his fingers and have the company stop using Slack altogether.

At its heart, the piece portrays a divide between people who like IMing and people who don’t—but it doesn’t give any real evidence that this is specifically a generation gap. (The article also makes the somewhat bizarre move of citing statistics on the percent of employees who send and receive work-related texts while driving. Is the implication that old people ought to start texting while driving in order to keep up at work?)

Ageism in the workplace, especially at tech companies, is a real issue, one that has little to do with skills and everything to do with discrimination. By raising a premise without proving it, this article just perpetuates stereotypes. If the WSJ really wanted to explore how older workers are or aren’t adjusting to new technology, perhaps the Journal could have talked to some who aren’t top executives or career coaches with a vested interest in painting the workplace as a mystifying world of ever-changing norms that requires their expert guidance.

But hey, if we’re going to go ahead and trade in generational stereotypes, we should also acknowledge the advantages of hiring older workers over younger ones: They have more experience, wisdom, and maturity, for one. They also grew up in a less distracted age, so maybe they are better equipped to focus on work when everyone else is under siege from a barrage of constant instant messages and emails. Plus, give old people a little while, and I’m confident they’ll go on to be just as proficient in wasting time on instant messages as any other generation.