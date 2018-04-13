The Industry

Uber Is Adding Annual Background Checks for Drivers, Still Won’t Require Fingerprints

By

Dara Khosrowshahi in front of a screen that says "Uber."
“The first thing that we want to do is really change Uber’s substance, and the image may follow,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Uber announced a series of new rider safety improvements on Thursday, including the addition of buttons that allow customers to more easily call 911 from the app and share their locations with others. Uber is also mandating annual criminal background checks for its drivers and hiring an unnamed company to track criminal arrest records on an ongoing basis. Drivers were previously only required to undergo one background check.

“The first thing that we want to do is really change Uber’s substance, and the image may follow,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told the Associated Press. “The announcements that we’re making are just a step along the way of making Uber fundamentally safer for drivers and riders.”

Background checks in particular have been a sore spot for the company in previous years. In 2015, Uber and Lyft decided to stop service in Austin, Texas, after the City Council passed an ordinance requiring that they institute fingerprint-based background checks, a method employed by the FBI. The two ride-sharing companies argued that fingerprint databases are often out of date and that fingerprinting holds up the hiring process. Uber and Lyft returned to Austin a year later after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that put the state in charge of regulating ride-sharing and jettisoned fingerprint checks.

More recently, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission fined Uber $8.9 million in November for allowing 57 drivers with felony convictions and serious traffic violations, like driving under the influence, to operate in the state. Some of the drivers didn’t even have a valid license. Regulators later cut the fine in half after Uber argued that the commission had already dismissed 1,788 of the violations.

That same month, two women brought a class-action suit against Uber on behalf of U.S. riders who were “subject to rape, sexual assault, physical violence or gender-motivated violence or harassment by their Uber driver in the last four years.” Nine other women have joined the case since then, and Uber has reportedly been trying to settle it in private arbitration. The plaintiffs argue, in part, that Uber’s alleged reliance on credit-reporting systems for screening drivers is inadequate, as those records only go back seven years while fingerprint records go back further.

Uber still does not plan to add fingerprint checks in this latest round of safety updates, claiming that the combination of databases it currently relies on “stacks up well against the alternatives.”

Aaron Mak writes about technology for Slate.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Aaron Mak

Uber Is Adding Annual Background Checks for Drivers, Still Won’t Require Fingerprints

Justin Peters

YouTube Is for Children, No Matter What YouTube Says

Joshua Keating

Trump Pardons Bush/Cheney Aide Who Was Convicted of Lying to FBI About Leaking to the Press

Jim Newell

Jim Jordan Won’t Be the Next House Speaker, but He Could Play Kingmaker

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Michael Cohen Arranged $1.6 Million Payment to Playboy Model Who Said She Aborted RNC Official’s Child

Inkoo Kang

In Praise of BuzzFeed’s Inclusive, Skeptical Beauty Videos

Marissa Martinelli

If You Suffer From Chiroptophobia, You Will Probably Hate the Weeknd’s New Music Video

Ben Mathis-Lilley

James Comey Says the Pee Tape Is (Maybe) Real (He Really Can’t Say (The Pee Tape Is Real))

Joshua Keating

Last Week Trump Wanted Out of Syria. Now He’s Pushing for a Major Escalation.

Mallory Ortberg

Help! A Pushy Date Is Moving Too Fast. How Do I Rebuff Him Without Making It Awkward?

Rachelle Hampton

Neri Oxman’s Twitter Feed Is a Stream of Majestic Gobbledygook

Lena Wilson

Suit Up for the First Official Incredibles 2 Trailer

Most Read

The Brilliant Chaos Behind America’s Best Radio Show

Mike Schur

A Review of the Very Extra Chair Designed by Neri Oxman That Allegedly Seduced Brad Pitt

Ruth Graham

Why Democrats Should Rig the Senate and Pack the Supreme Court

Osita Nwanevu

My Nail-Biting Kid Won’t Get Her Fingers Out of Her Mouth!

Nicole Cliffe

The Five Most Dishonest Answers Mark Zuckerberg Gave to Congress

Will Oremus

Brace Yourself, James Comey Wrote a Memoir. Here’s Some of What It Says, “the Golden Showers Thing” Included.

Elliot Hannon