Twitter Is Making More Money and Growing Faster Than Analysts Expected

“We serve the public conversation, so all of our data is out in the public, out in the open,” said CEO Jack Dorsey. Michael Cohen/Getty Images for the New York Times

Twitter reported better-than-expected results Wednesday during its first-quarter earnings call. CEO Jack Dorsey told investors that the company’s revenue growth was up 21 percent year over year, with a total of $665 million for the quarter. Daily active usage grew 10 percent, and the platform gained 6 million users. Dorsey also reported a profit of $61 million, making this the second profitable quarter in the company’s history. Twitter made $91 million in Q4 last year.

Several investors asked Dorsey and Twitter CFO Ned Segal about data privacy and regulatory concerns in light of Facebook’s recent travails with the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Dorsey was adamant about the platform’s dedication to privacy. “We believe that privacy is a fundamental right for everyone that we serve,” he told investors. “Our data business is something we continue to feel really good about.”

Dorsey distanced Twitter’s data policies from those of its peers, saying, “We serve the public conversation, so all of our data is out in the public, out in the open.” He further claimed that Twitter only organizes its publicly available data for third parties like brands and researchers, and that the company provides no personal identifiable information that isn’t already visible on the platform.

Segal fielded a couple of questions concerning the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, a privacy law that the European Union will enact on May 25. The aim of the legislation is to give users more control over the data they share with companies. The GDPR’s provisions require companies to, among other things, inform users within 72 hours of a data breach and to allow users the option to examine the personal data that has been collected and also to erase it. Twitter and other social media companies that offer services to citizens of the EU will have to abide by the rules. “GDPR could have some impact over time,” Segal told investors when discussing monthly active users. He later said, “It is too early to predict the impact that regulation is going to have on the business.”