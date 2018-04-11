The Industry

The Six Most Interesting Things on the Notes Mark Zuckerberg Accidentally Left for Anyone to See

By

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives for testimony before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, 33, was called to testify after it was reported that 87 million Facebook users had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm linked to the Trump campaign. Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
That looks like the folder that was left open.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg may have been unwilling to reveal what D.C. hotel he is staying in this week, but he surely didn’t come to his Capitol Hill interrogation Tuesday expecting to enjoy a great deal of personal privacy. Whatever he was thinking, he somehow left the notes he brought with him laying out long enough for a journalist to snap a photo for all the world to see.

Zuckerberg obviously came prepared. His notes cover how to respond to all kinds of questions, from substantive policy issues (like whether Facebook is a monopoly) to more sensational queries—for example, he knew what to say if a senator asked if he planned to fire people over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. (Answer: “That was my responsibility. Not going to throw people under the bus.”) The cheat sheet reveals the breadth of subject matter Zuckerberg was prepared to address. The Facebook CEO had come packing a lot of spin.

Here are six of the most interesting things Zuckerberg had jotted down:

• Under the heading Business Model: “Let’s be clear: Facebook doesn’t sell your data. You own your information. We give you controls.”—It’s true that Facebook has given its users an ever-finer degree of control of their privacy settings over the years. The problem is that it’s often buried those settings or made them indecipherable—and that Facebook’s business model doesn’t really work unless a substantial number of its users can’t be bothered to think about them.

• There’s a section on diversity, and the first canned answer places Facebook’s particular workforce diversity problem within the context of a broader problem in the industry: “Silicon Valley has a problem, and Facebook is part of that problem.” The second talking point includes Facebook’s diversity numbers: “3% African American, 5% Hispanic.” These numbers cover the entire company and are much lower if you look at technical roles and leadership roles at Facebook.

• There are talking points about Apple CEO Tim Cook’s recent critique of Facebook’s ad-targeting business model, many of which sounded a little like fighting words—like “Lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data, never seen Apple notify people” and “Important to hold everyone to the same standard.” Ouch!

• The notes include a section on the EU’s General Data Protection Rule, or GDPR, which is the new comprehensive data privacy legislation going into effect across Europe next month. Facebook’s public relations team has found a way to spin Europe’s robust consumer protection requirements into a talking point against the need for similar laws in the United States. “GDPR does a few things,” the cheat sheet says. “Provides control over data use—what we’ve done for years. Requires consent—done a little bit, but now doing more in Europe and around the world,” read two of the bullet points. Those statements carry the suggestion that Facebook doesn’t need American regulations on top of European ones.

• There’s a header on competition, where Zuckerberg has written down that Facebook is a “small part of the ad market: advertisers have choices too—$650 billion market, we have 6%.” It’s an interesting talking point, because while it may be true for all of advertising, when looking at the online ad market, Facebook made up 20 percent of U.S. revenue in 2017, while Google accounted for 39 percent that year, according to the digital research firm eMarketer. Together the two companies accounted for nearly 60 percent of online ad revenue in the U.S. in 2017.

• Zuckerberg was even prepared to defend himself in case a senator suggested he throw in the towel: “Resign? Founded Facebook. My decisions. I made mistakes. Big challenge, but we’ve solved problems before, going to solve this one. Already taking action.” Dramatic.

The photo only shows two pages in a folder with many pages behind them, so just because something isn’t addressed here doesn’t mean Zuckerberg was unprepared for the question. Still, there were some exchanges when the Facebook CEO did seem unsure how to answer. Like when Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington, asked Zuckerberg about Facebook board member Peter Thiel’s Silicon Valley company Palantir and its connection to Cambridge Analytica.

But perhaps the main takeaway from this surreptitious shot of Zuckerberg’s notes, for me anyway, is how to write an efficient cheat sheet when prepping to give a talk. The notes are clearly organized and loaded with pithy phrases that tease just enough information to encourage the reader to riff and sound natural. And as familiar as Zuckerberg may have sounded on Tuesday, he did stay on script.

Read more from Slate on Cambridge Analytica.

April Glaser is a Slate technology writer and co-hosts the podcast If Then.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Conan O’Brien Shows How to Quit Facebook Without Changing Your Lifestyle

April Glaser

The Six Most Interesting Things on the Notes Mark Zuckerberg Accidentally Left for Anyone to See

Isaac Chotiner

Alan Dershowitz–Fresh From Dinner with Trump—Says The President’s Civil Liberties Are Being Violated

WIll Oremus

The Senate Fought Mark Zuckerberg, and Mark Zuckerberg Won

Elliot Hannon

Trump Reportedly Tried to Fire Mueller Again in December Before Being Talked Down by Aides

Aaron Mak

An Interview With the Person Dressed As a Russian Troll at the Zuckerberg Hearing

Christina Bonnington

Wait, Why Are Trump Boosters Diamond and Silk Mad at Facebook Now?

Isaac Chotiner

As the Investigation Gets Closer, Trump Is Running Out of Options

Elliot Hannon

Bank of America Says It Will Stop Lending to Gun Makers Manufacturing Assault-Style Weapons

Justin Peters

On YouTube, Science Is a Vector for Pure Catharsis

Mark Joseph Stern

Clarence Thomas Is Moving Closer to the Trumpist Fringe. His Wife Ginni Is Already There.

Henry Grabar

Good Times in America for Homeowners, Bad Times for Renters

Most Read

Why Robert Mueller Handed Off the Michael Cohen Raid

Jed Shugerman

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Trump Struggles to Convince Himself Everything’s Fine in Meandering Response to FBI Raid of Lawyer’s Office

Elliot Hannon

The FBI Raided Michael Cohen’s Office and Hotel Room Monday Morning (!)

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Texas Supreme Court Totally Misunderstands Homosexuality in Sexual Harassment Opinion

Christina Cauterucci

The Re-election of Hungary’s Anti-Semitic, Authoritarian Prime Minister Disproves Everything We Thought We Knew About Democracy

Yascha Mounk

Trump Keeps Appointing Republicans to Oversee the Russia Investigation and It Keeps Backfiring on Him Spectacularly

Ben Mathis-Lilley