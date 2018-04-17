The IRS’s Online Filing Systems Are Down on Tax Day

IRS officials are reportedly attempting a “hard reboot.” Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The IRS’s Direct Pay and e-file systems at least partly broke down on Tuesday, a major inconvenience for people who are trying to submit their taxes by the midnight deadline.

On Tuesday morning and early afternoon, those trying to access the Direct Pay page on the IRS’s website were greeted by a notice:

Planned Outage: April 17, 2018 - December 31, 9999 This service is unavailable from approximately 2:50 A.M. ET, on Tuesday April 17, 2018 until approximately 6:40 P.M. ET, on Thursday September 22, 2016, due to planned maintenance. Please come back after that time, or you can visit Make a Payment for alternative payment methods. We apologize for any inconvenience. Note that your tax payment is due although IRS Direct Pay may not be available.

The IRS later updated the notice:

This service is temporarily unavailable. We are working to resolve the issue. Please come back later and try again, or you can visit the Make a Payment page for alternative payment methods. We apologize for any inconvenience. Note that your tax payment is due although IRS Direct Pay may not be available.

IRS Acting Commissioner David J. Kautter briefed members of Congress on the matter during an oversight hearing on Tuesday morning. “On my way over here this morning, I was told a number of systems are down at the moment,” he said, according to the Washington Post. It’s unclear if people will still have to submit by the deadline if the problem persists, as the notice indicates. “Taxpayers would not be penalized because of a technical problem the IRS is having,” said Kautter.

An anonymous congressional official told the Washington Post that the IRS is attempting a “hard reboot” to fix the issue.

The IRS sent Slate a statement: “Currently, certain IRS systems are experiencing technical difficulties. Taxpayers should continue filing their tax returns as they normally would.” A representative also said that the filing is still due by midnight for the time being.

People can alternatively send their forms through the Post Office or with their credit cards, though the latter option requires an additional fee.