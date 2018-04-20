Sarah Palin Is Now Hawking Skinny Tea on Instagram

Users

Sarah Palin Is Hawking Skinny Tea on Instragram

By

Sarah Palin, wearing black, talks to a Voice of America reporter at Billy Graham's funeral.
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin at a funeral service for Rev. Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library on March 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Oh, how the mighty have fallen: Onetime vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is doing sponcon on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Palin posted a photo of herself holding a clear tumbler of tea (yes, tea, despite coloring that looked not unlike urine) and a gushing caption extolling the wonders of Teami skinny tea—apparently, her daughter Bristol recommended it to her! Palin concluded with a coupon code for her followers to save 15 percent on the tea if they place an order.

Palin did not add a hashtag like #ad or #spon to indicate that she was being paid to include the post on her social media account, as the Federal Trade Commission requires to help consumers distinguish paid endorsements from unbiased expressions of enthusiasm for tea or other goods. CNN reported that Teami would not say whether Palin was paid for the post. In 2016, Racked reported that companies pay up to $250,000 for influencers to endorse the products on their social media accounts, and CNN cited numbers that indicate it’s typical for influencers to make about 1 percent of their follower count per post, which would amount to a much less illustrious $250 or so. Palin only has a relatively modest 25,000 followers on Instagram, but she notably has much more popular presences on Twitter and Facebook, and she also posted this picture on the latter.

Though Palin raved about the skinny tea’s ability to keep her energized as a busy hockey mom, skinny teas are better known as weight loss aids that contain the same ingredients as many laxatives. They won’t help you lose weight, but they will cause diarrhea—so it’s alarming that someone with a public platform like Palin is promoting the products. As a former major political figure and current well-known personality, she wields the power to convince people who don’t know any better that skinny tea is a healthy choice.

Skinny teas have taken off among Instagram influencers specifically, often leading to more prominent endorsement deals. So maybe Palin is just getting started. What’s next, teeth whitening? Athleisure? Or maybe she could repurpose that famous joke from the 2008 campaign—“You know what they say the difference between a hockey mom and a pit bull is? Lipstick”—to sell some makeup.

Instagram Sarah Palin

Heather Schwedel is a Slate staff writer.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Lena Wilson

DJ Avicii Dies at 28

Chris Molanphy

America’s New Favorite Song Finds Drake Saying “Sorry” for “Hotline Bling”

Lena Wilson

The Daily Show’s “A Series of Gunfortunate Events” Goes After Good Guys with Guns

Heather Schwedel

Sarah Palin Is Now Hawking Skinny Tea on Instagram

Jordan Weissmann

Donald Trump Did Something Smart Today. It Involved Oil.

Justin Peters

What It’s Like to Fail—and Fail and Fail and Fail—to Make a Viral Music Video on YouTube

Jamelle Bouie

The Racial Wealth Gap Is Not a Product of Black Culture

Dawnthea Price

How Do People Decide Which Snacks Belong at a Funeral?

Marissa Martinelli

Two Members of R. Kelly’s Team Have Left Him Amid New Allegations

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Let’s Go Back to How a Lawyer Advising Trump Said That Michael Cohen Would Be Subject to Rape With a “Racial Overtone” in Prison

Aaron Mak

Starbucks Planned Racial Bias Training After Last Week’s Arrests. It Probably Won’t Work.

Felix Salmon

Could This Berkeley Website Have Found a New Model for Sustainable Local News?

Most Read

In America, Blackness Means You’re a Problem, Not a Customer

Jamelle Bouie, Gene Demby, Aisha Harris, and Tressie McMillan Cottom

Why Were Republicans so Desperate to Release the Embarrassing Comey Memos? Here’s One Explanation.

Jeremy Stahl

My Husband and I Are Separating. I Don’t Want to Hear Advice About “Marital Maintenance.”

Sarah Bregel

Why Melania Trump Rarely Uses Sleeves As They Were Intended: A Few Theories

Christina Cauterucci

Adam Schiff’s Plan to Counter Trump’s Coy Little Pardon Dance

Jeremy Stahl

My Toddler Likes to Make Himself Throw Up for Fun

Nicole Cliffe