Come to a Free Screening of The Fifth Element in Washington, D.C.

Bruce Willis in The Fifth Element. Sony Pictures Entertainment

Join Future Tense and Minh-Hà Pham, counselor for science and technology at the Embassy of France, on April 16 in Washington for a screening of the 1997 French science-fiction action film The Fifth Element. Set in the 23rd century, the cult classic follows a taxi driver and a young woman as they join forces to recover a legendary cosmic weapon needed to protect Earth from an apocalyptic attack. The screening will be followed by a brief discussion between Pham and Katherine Mangu-Ward, editor in chief of Reason magazine and Future Tense fellow, about the film and the importance of science diplomacy.

This latest installment of Future Tense’s “My Favorite Movie” series will take place at 6:30 p.m. on April 16 at the Landmark E Street Cinema at 555 11th Street NW. The event is free and open to the public. For more information and to RSVP, visit the New America website. You may RSVP for yourself and up to one guest.