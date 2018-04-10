The Industry

Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional Hearing Suit, Reviewed

By

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) arrives to testify before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, 33, was called to testify after it was reported that 87 million Facebook users had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm linked to the Trump campaign. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing on April 10, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg is on Capitol Hill this week to parade his remorse for Facebook’s irresponsible data policies in front of two separate congressional panels. Congressional hearings usually offer as much spectacle as substance: Grandstanding senators ask rhetorical questions in hopes of rallying their bases; people called to give testimony can turn the whole event into a venue for their own insufferable facial expressions.

The pageantry of the first Zuckerberg hearing, before two Senate committees, is elevated by his costume. The Facebook co-founder, the fifth richest person in the world, is notorious for his usual uniform of a heathered T-shirt and jeans, with the occasional hoodie to stave off Bay Area breezes. On Tuesday, as expected, he arrived at his hearing in a suit.

Zuckerberg’s outfit is not simply staider than his usual tech-bro getup. It’s so somber that it wouldn’t look out of place at a funeral. There is no hint of flair or flourish—only clean lines, the bulky sheen of his tie, and jacket and pants in a navy so dark, it could almost be black. The cutaway collar of his shirt hints at his self-conception as a bold, forward-thinking entrepreneur. In that context, the Facebook brand-identity blue of the tie underneath reads as a token of narcissism. Zuckerberg isn’t just representing Facebook. The company itself is a personal accessory worn like a medal—or an albatross—around his neck.

The T-shirt–and-hoodie shtick is a critical component of Zuckerbergian performance. It fuses the savant-ish worship-courting of a Steve Jobs with the “I’m too busy changing the course of humanity to care about my looks” of a Bill Gates and the blameless idealistic naiveté of a child. Since his start, Zuckerberg has leaned on his babyfaced looks whenever he’s been called to task for a breach of ethics, decency, or law. Even as he’s built one of the world’s largest fortunes and most powerful companies—one capable of influencing elections and stoking genocides—Zuckerberg has maintained the goofy, fun-seeking demeanor of a businessman far less cutthroat than himself.

In a congressional hearing room, forced into the clothes grown-ups wear, that image withered. He’s not just the guy down the hall who made the word friend a verb, who speaks passionately about connecting people across languages and cultures, who posts heartwarming dad content about his paternity leave. With a T-shirt on, Zuckerberg resembles a benign, flesh-colored polyp emerging to greet its first light of day. In a suit, as Liz Raiss noted at GQ, Zuckerberg is wearing a dog’s cone of shame, a visual signifier of both his public humiliation and the likelihood that he’ll nibble his stitches, causing further injury if not physically restrained. He has been strapped into a protective shell built to defend against hostile elements, including himself.

But even with his hair cropped closer to his head than usual, his hairline visibly receding, Zuckerberg’s age clouds his influence. Sitting in front of the congressional panel, alone at a table, Zuckerberg looks like a sheepish college student called before a disciplinary board. A college student can be expelled, though, and what is a meager joint committee hearing compared to the global corporate surveillance dragnet of Facebook? Zuckerberg will never take a more recognizable 20th-century form of the money- and power-driven capitalist he is. At least on Tuesday, for the visual clarity of C-SPAN viewers, he was forced to dress like one.

Read more from Slate on Cambridge Analytica.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Christina Cauterucci is a Slate staff writer.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Christina Cauterucci

Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional Hearing Suit, Reviewed

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Toddler Found Grandma’s Sex Toys.

Lena Wilson

T.J. Miller Allegedly Called In a Bomb Threat to Get Back at a Woman He Drunkenly Harassed

Liam Hoare

Under Jeremy Corbyn, the Long Relationship Between the Labour Party and British Jews Has Reached a Crisis Point

April Glaser

Some Facebook Users Let Cambridge Analytica Look at Their Private Messages

Lena Wilson

Stephen Colbert Gets Giddy Over the FBI’s Raid on Michael Cohen

León Krauze, Fernando Pizarro, Janet Rodriguez, and Paulina Velasco

Mexican Voters Are Swinging Hard to the Left in the Age of Trump

Molly Olmstead

Watch Mark Zuckerberg Testify Before Congress

Will Oremus

The Biggest Threat to Facebook Isn’t Congress. It’s Employee Morale.

Josh Voorhees

Young Americans Appear More Determined Than Ever to Vote in the Midterms. Will They?

Molly Olmstead

Trump Organization Lawyers Asked Panama’s President to Intervene in a Business Dispute

Marissa Martinelli

You’ve Heard of “Pussyhats.” Now Allow Janelle Monáe to Introduce You to “Pussypants.”

Most Read

Why Robert Mueller Handed Off the Michael Cohen Raid

Jed Shugerman

Before He Died, My Husband Interviewed Trump for a Golf Magazine. To Process My Grief, I Went Looking for the Tape.

Eva Mantell

The Simpsons Addressed Hari Kondabolu’s Problem With Apu By Shrugging at the Problem

Aisha Harris

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Trump Struggles to Convince Himself Everything’s Fine in Meandering Response to FBI Raid of Lawyer’s Office

Elliot Hannon

Is the Hate-Readable Millennial Publication Odyssey the New Thought Catalog?

Christina Cauterucci

The FBI Raided Michael Cohen’s Office and Hotel Room Monday Morning (!)

Ben Mathis-Lilley