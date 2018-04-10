There Are Dozens of Life-Size Cardboard Mark Zuckerbergs Outside the Capitol

The Industry

There Are Dozens of Life-Size Cardboard Mark Zuckerbergs Outside the U.S. Capitol

By

Mark Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts
The Facebook CEO testifies on Tuesday afternoon.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

At 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, members of the online activist organization Avaaz descended on the lawn in front of the U.S. Capitol to plant dozens of cardboard cutouts of Mark Zuckerberg. The Facebook CEO is expected to testify before a Senate committee on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The cutouts feature Zuckerberg with a pouty frown wearing a blue T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “fix fakebook,” which was printed in his company’s signature sans-serif font. At around 5-and-a-half feet tall, the cutouts are approximately the same height as the actual CEO.

Nell Greenberg, campaign director for Avaaz, said the cutouts represent “a fake troll army of Mark Zuckerberg’s.” The demonstration is meant to draw attention to the bots and other fake accounts that were partly responsible for spreading disinformation during the 2016 U.S. presidential race, and in other elections and debates around the world.

Even though Zuckerberg is specifically in Washington to discuss political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica’s improper acquisition of personal information from up to 87 million accounts, Greenberg sees this as an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues, including the proliferation of misinformation on the platform. “If we just focus on data privacy, likely what we’re going to get is Band-Aid solutions to privacy notifications. That’s not enough to protect our democracy. If we don’t have a thriving democracy, we don’t get to have a debate about user privacy,” she told Slate.

In his prepared testimony, released on Monday, Zuckerberg addressed Russian interference in the election. (You can read his full remarks here.)

Avaaz has been calling on Facebook to take action by funding more fact checkers, submitting to independent audits, alerting people every time they see fake content, and banning bots. The group has also been pushing Congress to step in as well.

“I think we need to see social media CEOs across all platforms putting in place reforms, and we need to see government putting in place reforms as well. We cannot just rely on the kind heart of Mark Zuckerberg to take care of this,” Greenberg said.

Read more from Slate on Cambridge Analytica.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Aaron Mak writes about technology for Slate.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Molly Olmstead

Watch Mark Zuckerberg Testify Before Congress

Will Oremus

The Biggest Threat to Facebook Isn’t Congress. It’s Employee Morale.

Josh Voorhees

Young Americans Appear More Determined Than Ever to Vote in the Midterms. Will They?

Molly Olmstead

Trump Organization Lawyers Asked Panama’s President to Intervene in a Business Dispute

Marissa Martinelli

You’ve Heard of “Pussyhats.” Now Allow Janelle Monáe to Introduce You to “Pussypants.”

Aaron Mak

There Are Dozens of Life-Size Cardboard Mark Zuckerbergs Outside the Capitol

Jack Hamilton

HBO’s Admirable New Elvis Documentary Would Have Benefited From More Suspicious Minds

Jacob Metcalf

Are Algorithms the New Campaign Donation?

Frank Bowman

Trump’s Suggestion That the Cohen Raid Killed Attorney-Client Privilege Is Hogwash

April Glaser

What Will Congress Do to Facebook After It Grills Mark Zuckerberg? Republicans and Democrats Told Us.

Willa Paskin

Killing Eve Makes Murder Dangerously Fun

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Keeps Appointing Republicans to Oversee the Russia Investigation and It Keeps Backfiring on Him Spectacularly

Most Read

Why Robert Mueller Handed Off the Michael Cohen Raid

Jed Shugerman

Before He Died, My Husband Interviewed Trump for a Golf Magazine. To Process My Grief, I Went Looking for the Tape.

Eva Mantell

The Simpsons Addressed Hari Kondabolu’s Problem With Apu By Shrugging at the Problem

Aisha Harris

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Trump Struggles to Convince Himself Everything’s Fine in Meandering Response to FBI Raid of Lawyer’s Office

Elliot Hannon

Is the Hate-Readable Millennial Publication Odyssey the New Thought Catalog?

Christina Cauterucci

The FBI Raided Michael Cohen’s Office and Hotel Room Monday Morning (!)

Ben Mathis-Lilley