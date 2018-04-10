The Industry

Let’s Please Not Keep Mistaking Mark Zuckerberg’s Assistant for His Wife

By

This is a photo of the actual Priscilla Chan.
This is a photo of the actual Priscilla Chan.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

On Monday, stock photo agency Getty Images uploaded multiple pictures of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walking through the halls of Capitol Hill to meet with several members of Congress. Zuckerberg is town for his highly anticipated public testimony before the Senate on Tuesday and the House on Wednesday in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal (among other topics of congressional interest.)

The photos are just the type of serious, besuited images of the CEO that publishers like Slate want to run with their stories. In their captions, the woman next to Zuckerberg is incorrectly identified as his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Here are the photos, with their original captions.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan (R) depart US Senator Bill Nelson's, D- Florida, office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2018.Embattled Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has placed the blame for security lapses at the world's largest social network squarely on himself as he girded Monday for appearances this week before angry lawmakers.In prepared remarks released by a congressional panel, Zuckerberg admitted he was too idealistic and failed to grasp how the platform -- used by two billion people -- could be abused and manipulated. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan (R) depart US Senator Bill Nelson’s, D- Florida, office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2018. Embattled Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has placed the blame for security lapses at the world’s largest social network squarely on himself as he girded Monday for appearances this week before angry lawmakers.In prepared remarks released by a congressional panel, Zuckerberg admitted he was too idealistic and failed to grasp how the platform – used by two billion people – could be abused and manipulated.
AFP/Getty Images
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan (R) depart US Senator Bill Nelson's, D- Florida, office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2018.Embattled Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has placed the blame for security lapses at the world's largest social network squarely on himself as he girded Monday for appearances this week before angry lawmakers.In prepared remarks released by a congressional panel, Zuckerberg admitted he was too idealistic and failed to grasp how the platform -- used by two billion people -- could be abused and manipulated.
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan (R) depart US Senator Bill Nelson’s, D- Florida, office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2018. Embattled Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has placed the blame for security lapses at the world’s largest social network squarely on himself as he girded Monday for appearances this week before angry lawmakers.In prepared remarks released by a congressional panel, Zuckerberg admitted he was too idealistic and failed to grasp how the platform – used by two billion people – could be abused and manipulated.
AFP/Getty Images

As Recode notes, the woman pictured is actually Andrea Besmehn, Zuckerberg’s executive assistant at Facebook. The picture with the unedited caption has already shown up on news articles for Yahoo and the AFP. (It looks like an AFP photographer took the photos, and they were then licensed to Getty.)

Getty's image with the unedited caption on Yahoo.
Getty’s image with the unedited caption on Yahoo.
Yahoo

This appears to have been an honest mistake. However, it is important to set the record straight. This probably won’t be the last time the two are photographed together this week, and it’s the type of mistake that shouldn’t keep happening.

Just last month, Getty mixed up two people of color in its photos of the red carpet at the Oscars: Olympic skater Mirai Nagasu and “Last Jedi” actress Kelly Marie Tran.

Aaron Mak writes about technology for Slate.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Trump Struggles to Convince Himself Everything’s Fine in Meandering Response to FBI Raid of Lawyer’s Office

Aaron Mak

Let’s Please Not Keep Mistaking Mark Zuckerberg’s Assistant for His Wife

Jed Shugerman

Why Robert Mueller Handed Off the Michael Cohen Raid

Christina Cauterucci

Texas Supreme Court Totally Misunderstands Homosexuality in Sexual Harassment Opinion

Rachel Withers

Käthe From T-Mobile Austria Is a Breath of Fresh, Condescending, Aggressive Air

Justin Peters

I Am Obsessed With YouTube’s Vast Subculture of Elevator Connoisseurs

Elliot Hannon

Scott Pruitt Signed Off on Controversial EPA Staff Raises, Internal Emails Reportedly Show

Jim Newell

The CBO’s New Deficit Projections Are Even Worse Than They Seem

Joshua Keating

Saudi Arabia Could One-Up Trump’s Wall With Plan to Build a Moat on the Border With Qatar

Mark Joseph Stern

A D.C. Ride-Sharing Service Illegally Discriminated Against Minority Communities for Nearly Two Years

Rebecca Onion

Rick Scott’s Campaign, Hungary’s Election, and an Interview with The Donald

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The FBI Raided Michael Cohen’s Office and Hotel Room Monday Morning (!)

Most Read

Stormy Daniels’ Motion to Depose Trump Is on Stunningly Solid Legal Footing

Jeremy Stahl

Before He Died, My Husband Interviewed Trump for a Golf Magazine. To Process My Grief, I Went Looking for the Tape.

Eva Mantell

Patrick Reed Is Golf’s Oddball Villain. He’s Also a Major Champion.

Jim Newell

The Simpsons Addressed Hari Kondabolu’s Problem With Apu By Shrugging at the Problem

Aisha Harris

Democrats Shouldn’t Give in to White Racism

Jamelle Bouie

Is the Hate-Readable Millennial Publication Odyssey the New Thought Catalog?

Christina Cauterucci