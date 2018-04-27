Fire Rainbows Are Not Rainbows and Have Nothing to Do With Fire, but Are Still Cool

Science

It’s Fire-Rainbow Season

Ice crystals and latitude combine to make this phenomenon, which is not really a rainbow and has nothing to do with fire.

By

A circumhorizontal arc (“fire rainbow”) in the Nepal Himalaya.
A circumhorizontal arc (“fire rainbow”) in the Nepal Himalaya.
Jankovoy/Wikimedia Commons

A flamelike streak of colorful clouds appeared in the sky over Pinnacles National Park in central California on Tuesday.

man running in the park spotted the “fire rainbow” and sent pictures to the Bay Area division of the National Weather Service, which tweeted the eye-catching images along with the technical name for the phenomena.

So what combination of clouds, moisture, and light come together to create these beautiful circumhorizontal arcs? How are they the same, and different, from the usual rainbows we see?

Basically, ice crystals in wispy, high-altitude cirrus clouds act like thousands of tiny prisms, similar to the role of raindrops in a normal rainbow. For a fire rainbow to appear, those hexagonal crystals need to be lined up perfectly, and so does the sun, which must be very high in the sky (at least 58 degrees above the horizon). As sunlight streams through the cloud at the right angle, the crystals refract the light and create an array of colors.

The likelihood of seeing one of the arcs depends on where you live. Latitude is crucial; the further from the equator you are, the less time the sun is sufficiently high enough in the sky. In the U.S., the arcs may be seen five or more times each summer, according to the website Atmospheric Optics. The site also adamantly clarifies that the colorful arc “is not a rainbow and has nothing to do with fire.”

“There’s no real way of predicting these types of things, the same way we can’t predict rainbows,” says Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the NWS Bay Area office, who has never seen a fire rainbow himself. “It’s always worth looking up in the sky to see what’s there.”

Nature Weather

Megan Jula is an editorial fellow in Mother Jones’ D.C. bureau.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Christina Cauterucci

Bill Cosby’s Conviction Is Not the Triumph of #MeToo

Jim Newell

An Old-Fashioned Religious Feud Has Broken Out on Capitol Hill

Josh Voorhees

GOP Congressman Quits Immediately Rather Than Face Ethics Probe

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Reports: Trump May Once Again Nominate the Most Recent Person He Talked To for VA Cabinet Position

Megan Jula

Fire Rainbows Are Not Rainbows and Have Nothing to Do With Fire, but Are Still Cool

Felix Salmon

It’s Logical for Ford to Stop Selling Cars in North America. It’s Also Heartless.

April Glaser

Backpage Kept Sex Workers Off the Streets. A New Law Signed by Trump Could Send Them Back There.

Aaron Mak

Facebook’s New TV Ad Inadvertently Reminds You of Its Biggest Problems

Rebecca Onion

What Facebook Does, A Clinton Book, and Seltzer Woes

William Saletan

Stop Talking About Race and IQ. Take It From Someone Who Did.

Fred Kaplan

The Historic Korea Summit Set a Bar for Success So Low Even Trump Might Clear It

Joshua Keating

We Don’t Know When the War on al-Qaida Will End—or When It Began

Most Read

If Texas Is the Future of America, We’re in Trouble

Isaac Chotiner

A New York Times Campaign Reporter on How Much the Media Is to Blame for Hillary’s Defeat

Isaac Chotiner

What Will Everyone Think of Me If I Give Up Breast-Feeding?

Nicole Cliffe

Old Man Yells at Country

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Why Infinity War’s Ending Isn’t As Shocking As It First Appears

Jonathan L. Fischer

Why Did Paul Ryan Ax the House Chaplain?

Jim Newell