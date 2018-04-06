Mark Zuckerberg Got Caught Deleting Old DMs, So Now Everyone Is Getting an Unsend Feature on Facebook

Facebook said it retracted Zuckerberg’s messages because of the 2014 Sony hack. MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook plans to add an “unsend” feature to Messenger for all users in response to reports that the platform retracted CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s messages from his recipients’ inboxes, a spokesperson told TechCrunch.

On Thursday night, TechCrunch published claims from three sources who said that Zuckerberg’s Facebook messages to them had disappeared from their chat logs and from the Download Your Information tool. All that was left were their responses to Zuckerberg. It appears that not all of Zuckerberg’s messages were deleted, however, including those sent recently and those from before 2014.

Facebook defended the move to TechCrunch as a security measure: “After Sony Pictures’ emails were hacked in 2014 we made a number of changes to protect our executives’ communications. These included limiting the retention period for Mark’s messages in Messenger. We did so in full compliance with our legal obligations to preserve messages.”

Then, on Friday, the company claimed that it would not allow Zuckerberg to unsend his messages anymore until all Messenger users have the same tool, which should be coming in the next few months. It’s unclear at the moment how that feature would work, though developers are reportedly considering expiration timers. Facebook currently has an encrypted messaging service that allows users to schedule expiration times, though all participants have to move to a “secret conversation” thread for that option to be available.

Facebook also issued an apology for only allowing executives to unsend their messages: