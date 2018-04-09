Facebook Suspends Two More Companies for Improper Access to Data

Both companies have denied any wrongdoing. NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook suspended two companies from its platform over the weekend for improper data collection. The social media giant has been racing to address privacy concerns in light of revelations that data firm Cambridge Analytica accessed private data from as many as 87 million accounts and later used it to support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Late on Friday, Facebook responded to reports that the Canadian political consulting firm AggregateIQ is affiliated with Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL), the parent company of Cambridge Analytica. “In light of recent reports that AggregateIQ may be affiliated with SCL and may, as a result, have improperly received FB user data, we have added them to the list of entities we have suspended from our platform while we investigate,” Facebook said in a statement. “Our internal review continues, and we will cooperate fully with any investigations by regulatory authorities.”

Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower who worked at Cambridge Analytica and later revealed its indiscretions, told The Observer in March that AggregateIQ was originally established to assist with SCL’s projects. He further claimed that the Canadian firm played a crucial role in the Brexit vote and received 40 percent of Vote Leave’s campaign budget.

AggregateIQ published a denial of the allegations on the front page of its website, which reads in part, “AggregateIQ has never been and is not a part of Cambridge Analytica or SCL. AggregateIQ has never entered into a contract with Cambridge Analytica. Chris Wylie has never been employed by AggregateIQ. … AggregateIQ has never managed, nor did we ever have access to, any Facebook data or database allegedly obtained improperly by Cambridge Analytica.”

On Sunday, CNBC presented Facebook with evidence that data analytics company CubeYou had been misleading users by collecting data from quizzes inaccurately labeled as “non-profit academic research” and then selling the findings to marketers. CubeYou allegedly partnered with researchers at Cambridge University’s Psychometrics Centre to harvest the data. Aleksandr Kogan, the academic who designed quizzes for Cambridge Analytica, also worked at the Psychometrics Centre.

“These are serious claims and we have suspended CubeYou from Facebook while we investigate them,” a Facebook official told CNBC. “If they refuse or fail our audit, their apps will be banned from Facebook. In addition, we will work with the UK ICO [Information Commissioner’s Office] to ask the University of Cambridge about the development of apps in general by its Psychometrics Centre given this case and the misuse by Kogan.”

CubeYou CEO Federico Treu told CNBC that the company published a disclosure that it uses data for business purposes on its website. He also claimed that CubeYou only collected data with the Psychometrics Centre from 2013 to 2015. The Psychometrics Centre said in a statement, “We were not aware of CubeYou’s claims on their blog. Having had a look now, several of these appear to be misleading and we will contact them to request that they clarify them. For example, we have not collaborated with them to build a psychological prediction model—we keep our prediction model secret and it was already built before we started working with them. Our relationship was not commercial in nature and no fees or client projects were exchanged.”

As part of its response to this ever-widening privacy scandal, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in public before two different congressional panels on Tuesday and Wednesday. He is also meeting in private with lawmakers on Monday.