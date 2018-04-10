Future Tense

Sen. Dick Durbin Proves Mark Zuckerberg Is As Awkward As the Rest of Us

By

Sen. Dick Durbin did what few could do at Tuesday’s combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing investigating Facebook’s abuse of its users’ private data. He cracked Mark Zuckerberg’s otherwise stiff facade.

“Mr. Zuckerberg, would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed in last night?” Durbin asked.

A look of mild panic crossed the CEO’s face. (He probably hadn’t thought to prepare a scripted answer to that particular question before the hearing). After an awkward five-second pause, full of “ums” and nervous laughter, Zuckerberg responded with a firm “no” and a sheepish smile as the crowd burst into laughter.

The Democratic senator form Illinois continued: “If you’ve messaged anyone this week, would you share with us the names of the people you’ve messaged?” To which Zuckerberg—committed now—promptly responded, “Senator, no, I would probably not choose to do that publicly here.”

Durbin’s questions got to the heart of the issues confronting Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Users have a right to privacy, and they have a right to limit what personal data Facebook collects and shares with other parties. As the exchange showed, Zuckerberg clearly values his own privacy, but he is seemingly less concerned with that of Facebook’s users.

Read more from Slate on Cambridge Analytica.

Jaime Dunaway is a Slate intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jim Newell

Republicans Shrug Off Trump’s Mueller Rage

Jaime Dunaway

Sen. Dick Durbin Proves Mark Zuckerberg Is As Awkward As the Rest of Us

April Glaser

Watch Zuckerberg Struggle to Answer Sharp, Uncomfortable Questions About Peter Thiel’s Creepy Company

Rebecca Onion

Mueller’s Cohen Raid, Zuckerberg’s Testimony, and Killing Eve

Alex Barasch

Did a Lack of Local News Help Trump’s Victory? It’s a Tough Theory to Prove.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Are Reporters Goading Trump Into Firing Mueller When They Scream at Him Constantly About Firing Mueller?

Christina Cauterucci

Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional Hearing Suit, Reviewed

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Toddler Found Grandma’s Sex Toys.

Lena Wilson

T.J. Miller Allegedly Called In a Bomb Threat to Get Back at a Woman He Drunkenly Harassed

Liam Hoare

Under Jeremy Corbyn, the Long Relationship Between the Labour Party and British Jews Has Reached a Crisis Point

April Glaser

Some Facebook Users Let Cambridge Analytica Look at Their Private Messages

Lena Wilson

Stephen Colbert Gets Giddy Over the FBI’s Raid on Michael Cohen

Most Read

Why Robert Mueller Handed Off the Michael Cohen Raid

Jed Shugerman

The Simpsons Addressed Hari Kondabolu’s Problem With Apu By Shrugging at the Problem

Aisha Harris

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Trump Struggles to Convince Himself Everything’s Fine in Meandering Response to FBI Raid of Lawyer’s Office

Elliot Hannon

The FBI Raided Michael Cohen’s Office and Hotel Room Monday Morning (!)

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The Re-election of Hungary’s Anti-Semitic, Authoritarian Prime Minister Disproves Everything We Thought We Knew About Democracy

Yascha Mounk

Texas Supreme Court Totally Misunderstands Homosexuality in Sexual Harassment Opinion

Christina Cauterucci