The One Question Congress Absolutely Must Get Zuckerberg to Answer

The Industry

Congress Needs to Ask Zuckerberg If Facebook Still Employs a Researcher Who Siphoned Up User Data for Cambridge Analytica

By

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, 33, was called to testify after it was reported that 87 million Facebook users had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm linked to the Trump campaign. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Round 2.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg has one more day of testimony scheduled in Congress, where he’s sitting down in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee Wednesday morning. There are at least two important question that the senators grilling him didn’t ask yesterday, and which the House members should: Does Joseph Chancellor still work at Facebook, and if so why?

According to the company’s website, Joseph Chancellor is an employee of Facebook, where he works as a human-computer interaction researcher. But before getting the Facebook gig, Chancellor had another job in the U.K., where he was a founding director of Global Science Research, the firm hired by the Trump campaign’s data-targeting firm, Cambridge Analytica, to harvest Facebook user data for its voter-outreach operation. Chancellor started GSR with Aleksandr Kogan, the Cambridge psychology professor who built the app “This is Your Digital Life,” which was used to the scrape profile data of 87 million Facebook users on behalf of Cambridge Analytica, according to the United Kingdom’s registry of companies. Kogan and Chancellor founded GSR in May 2014 and, just weeks later in June 2014, according to reporting in the New York Times, the outfit accepted a contract for $800,000 to build the app for Cambridge Analytica.

Slate reported the connection last month, and the fact that Chancellor still appears to work at Facebook. The Intercept was the first to report, in 2017, that Facebook had hired the researcher. Although until a few years ago, Facebook allowed developers to scrape tremendous amounts of user data off the platform and Kogan and Chancellor were merely taking advantage of that, they weren’t supposed to hand that data over to anyone else, which is exactly what the pair did.

This is worth pressing, even if Zuckerberg dismisses the question as relating to a “personnel matter.” If Facebook wasn’t aware of Chancellor’s background with Kogan, then the company should investigate who else among its ranks have a history of inappropriately siphoning off user data on behalf of political consultancy firms or other clients. If Facebook was aware of Chancellor’s past work and still allows him to work there, then it’ll be a bit harder to believe that Facebook truly cared about the potential consequences of its porous, potentially harmful data-sharing practices.

Read more from Slate on Cambridge Analytica.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

April Glaser is a Slate technology writer and co-hosts the podcast If Then.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

April Glaser

The One Question Congress Absolutely Must Get Zuckerberg to Answer

Thaddeus Miller

Cities Need to Band Together on Self-Driving Cars

Marissa Martinelli

Game of Thrones Has Completed a Battle Scene That Took 55 Nights in a Row to Shoot

Jim Newell

Paul Ryan Will Retire from Congress

Molly Olmstead

Trump Tweets Apparent Warning that U.S. Will Fire “Nice and New and Smart!’ Missiles at Syria

Caitlyn Collins

Americans Love These Swedish Dads Out and About With Their Kids. That’s Exactly the Problem.

Mallory Ortberg

Help! What If My Prospective Boss Finds Out That I’m a Former Sex Worker?

Inkoo Kang

The Rider Is a Moving Examination of Daredevil Masculinity

Strategist Editors

The Best Noise Machines on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Matthew Dessem

Stephen Colbert Calls Out Tucker Carlson for Stealing His Bit

Carvell Wallace

Should I Let My Husband Drag My Kids to Church?

Aisha Harris

The Mean Girls Musical Softens the Movie’s Bite—but It’s Grool

Most Read

Alan Dershowitz–Fresh From Dinner with Trump—Says The President’s Civil Liberties Are Being Violated

Isaac Chotiner

Trump Keeps Appointing Republicans to Oversee the Russia Investigation and It Keeps Backfiring on Him Spectacularly

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The Six Most Interesting Things on the Notes Mark Zuckerberg Accidentally Left for Anyone to See

April Glaser

Trump Is Typical Calm, Rational Self on Twitter After FBI Raids His Attorney’s Office

Molly Olmstead

As the Investigation Gets Closer, Trump Is Running Out of Options

Isaac Chotiner

Should I Let My Husband Drag My Kids to Church?

Carvell Wallace