What We Know About China’s Tiangong-1 Space Station Crashing Back to Earth

Astronauts last visited Tiangong-1 in 2013 using the Shenzhou X spacecraft. STR/AFP/Getty Images

China’s Tiangong-1 space station, once the size of a school bus, burned up and broke apart as it entered Earth’s atmosphere on Sunday night, Chinese and U.S. aerospace agencies confirmed. Residual pieces of the station landed northwest of Tahiti in the South Pacific and are now likely at the bottom of the ocean.

China launched the Tiangong-1, its first space lab, in 2011 as part of an effort to eventually establish a permanent space station sometime after 2020. Because of a U.S. law barring NASA from communicating with China’s space agency, China was not able to join the International Space Station. Yet the International Space Station could lose funding by 2024, so China may soon be the only country operating one.

The Tiangong-1, which was meant to be a prototype, was host to two missions. Six Chinese astronauts traveled to the station over the course of its five years in orbit, where they conducted experiments, gave lectures to students on Earth, and tested orbital docking maneuvers. Astronauts last visited Tiangong-1 in 2013. The station lost contact with control centers for unknown reasons in 2016, and China later told the U.N. that it had “fulfilled its historic mission.” That same year, the country launched the Tiangong-2 station, another prototype.

What’s notable about the Tiangong-1’s re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere is that it was uncontrolled, according to outside researchers, as China is apparently unable or unwilling to contact it. (China disputed this assessment but offered no evidence to disprove it.) Space agencies typically guide a station’s descent back to earth, like Russia did with its Mir space station in 2001, in order to avoid affecting population centers. However, there was a less than 1 in 1 trillion chance of Tiangong-1 debris hitting anyone, according to the Aerospace Corporation.