Twitter Is a Lot More Bearable When Everyone Uses a Picture of Their Adorable Childhood Self

It’s easy to caricature Twitter as a noxious cesspool, since for many users it often feels like one. Any of the major social-media sites can be (and often are) repurposed into vehicles for aggression, but Twitter seems to have been uniquely associated with a certain kind of online dehumanization—and that was even before President Trump started using the service to taunt a foreign dictator with a taste for nuclear-weapons testing. Many of Twitter’s most distinctive features—its widespread anonymity, its facilitation of dogpiling, its enforced pithiness (which can foster miscommunication)—make it ripe for abuse. Because it lacks Facebook’s real-life tether (you’re probably more circumspect on any platform that your mom’s also on), is more immediate than YouTube’s time-consuming videos, and is a more frequent theater for troll armies than Instagram (where comments are easier to ignore and continued back-and-forths are harder to follow), Twitter has earned its reputation as a fusion of jungle, circus, and shooting gallery where users sometimes become the targets.

Twitter isn’t all bad. But the platform is toxic enough—and professionalized, with blue checks denoting a seriousness of presence—that I find myself joltingly disarmed whenever I encounter the occasional profile photo of a user as a child. (Call it a portrait of a tweeter as a young’un.) Twitter is probably best navigated with cynicism as your co-pilot, since it’s all too easy to encounter needless hostility and painful stupidity on the site. But these profile photos are a useful corrective. I don’t particularly care what strangers looked like when they were kids, but those mugshots—and the shock of innocence they elicit—are quiet, gentle reminders that each account is run by someone with a whole life beyond the dumb crap they post on their feed.

i couldn't remember my boyfriend's birthday for an insurance form this weekend, but a man got on our very crowded subway car and i turned to said bf and said, calmly, "that's vanessa hudgens's boyfriend. i recognize him from instagram." — rachel handler (@rachel_handler) March 20, 2018

Ready Player One is the most depressing post-apocalyptic vision I've ever seen. The world is destroyed so a plucky band of digital avatars have to comb through the ruins of popular culture *in order to keep ads out of their MMORPG.* That's their idea of hope. So dark. — Stephen Marche (@StephenMarche) March 30, 2018

Those photos’ cuteness offers other beneficial purposes, too. Author Stephen Marche told me that using a kid photo—in which he’s dressed in a shirt, tie, and vest for school—wasn’t a “conscious strategy.” But as a writer who writes often about gender issues and “gets the standard measure of loathing and viciousness that goes along with that territory,” he wants to humanize himself to trolls: “Like, are you going to send death threats to somebody who once had to wear a uniform like that to school?” Vulture editor Rachel Handler says she hopes her elementary-school-age profile photo, in which her head rests angelically on her folded hands, wards off “creepy-ass men.” (She also happens to find her sepia-toned, Kim Anderson-evoking picture “hilarious,” since “the [cherubic] pose is so horrendously fake,” in diametric opposition to her actual personality. “I am a demon!” she says.)

You ever see a couple and just fuckin know they quote Friends at each other? — Malice Walker (@humblecore) April 4, 2018

In contrast, the image that pseudonymous user @humblecore, seemingly a Bay Area professional, uses to represent herself— as a four-year-old in a wicker chair, mischievously squint-smiling at the camera—presents her “essence” to the world while keeping her identity under wraps. Writer Wynter Mitchell doesn’t “trust the internet,” and therefore wants to keep her current, identifiable visage separate from “anything inflammatory she may say.” Nearly all the individuals I contacted mentioned that childhood photos provide or serve as part of a shield that helps keep Twitter’s full nastiness at bay.

The best compliment you can get from a NY cabbie: “You’re def not from New York you’re so polite” — W Y N T E R (@wyntermitchell) April 6, 2018

Do people really have orgies? — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) April 2, 2018

Even when anonymity is the opposite of a Twitter account’s aims—as is the case for celebrities—kiddie pics can aid them in their self-presentation as normal people outside the fame and fortune. Rachel Bloom’s brace-faced and turtlenecked profile pic is wonderfully relatable, as is Anna Faris’ heavily ruffled school-aged snapshot, of which the extremely conventionally attractive actress self-deprecatingly asks in her Twitter bio, “Does this picture make me look like a dude?” The besuited and bowtied toddler on Aziz Ansari’s profile image could be any little boy on Christmas, as could the lad holding a basketball on LeBron James’ account, save for the serene determination that suffuses the image. Natasha Lyonne’s rocker-Muppet get-up in her pic—a souvenir from her supporting role on Pee-wee’s Playhouse—reminds us of her child-actor past, but it’s so endearing that the vibe is more wacky bestie than formidable prodigy. These munchkin pics probably won’t mellow out Twitter, but I find that, even with their small presence, they help rehumanize the site.