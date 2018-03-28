Why Trump’s Decision to Allow Drilling on Our Coasts Is So Shocking

Science

Why the Trump Administration’s Decision to Allow Drilling on Our Coasts Is So Shocking

By

In January, the Trump administration announced a plan to expose almost the entire U.S. coastline to drilling. To understand why this decision shocked many experts, you have to understand a little about how the process is supposed to work—and how the Trump administration basically discarded it.

In this video, Brian Palmer explains that by proposing to drill just about everywhere, the Trump administration is ignoring both the permanent legal limitations set by past administrations and the lessons of history. Learn more at NRDC.

John Asterita is a video editor and producer working in the New York City area.

Brian Palmer covers science and medicine for Slate.

Jonathan Sweeney is the multimedia director of the Natural Resources Defense Council.

