Why Trump’s Decision to Allow Drilling on Our Coasts Is So Shocking

This video was produced by the NRDC and is published here in partnership with Slate.

In January, the Trump administration announced a plan to expose almost the entire U.S. coastline to drilling. To understand why this decision shocked many experts, you have to understand a little about how the process is supposed to work—and how the Trump administration basically discarded it.

In this video, Brian Palmer explains that by proposing to drill just about everywhere, the Trump administration is ignoring both the permanent legal limitations set by past administrations and the lessons of history. Learn more at NRDC.