Users

The Cambridge Analytica Mess Is a Good Reminder to Check Which Sketchy Apps You’ve Allowed to Access Your Facebook Profile

By

A screenshot of the author's list of enabled apps on Facebook.
Who could forget apps like Apply Magic Sauce, or ChowNow? The author’s list of enabled apps on Facebook.
Screenshot

In 2013, an app called Lulu briefly became the object of the internet’s fascination and scorn. The app’s purpose was to allow women to rate men, Yelp-style, and I had mostly forgotten all about it, writing it off as just another problematic app in a world full of them. My memory was jogged, however, by the news that the political-data firm Cambridge Analytica may have harvested as many as 50 million user profiles by inappropriately using information extracted from Facebook through a personality app. I wasn’t one of the nearly 300,000 users who had enabled that app, but I easily could have been one of the users whose data was hoovered up as a result of its advent. So I went to the Facebook page that lists the apps that have permission to stalk my profile, and sitting there I discovered my own personal blast from the past: Lulu.

While I hadn’t thought about Lulu in years, all along it’s been allowed access to my profile, friend list, birthday, photos, and more. The app was sold to Badoo in 2016 and seems to be defunct now, which is probably for the best. But it’s just one of the dozens of apps I’ve given permission to access my Facebook data over the years. And the list of them is quite a walkabout the past few years of the social web: There are some recognizable names in there, like Airbnb and Spotify, both of which required users to sign up through Facebook when I first got them. I also spy Words With Friends and various knock-offs, Draw Something, a quiz that tells you which Lost character you are (I’m a Hurley), and the app for the long-dead News Corp iPad-native newspaper, the Daily. Lulu might not even be the most embarrassing one—when did I give Facebook access to Kim Kardashian: Hollywood? I think of myself as fairly conscientious about these things—I’ve definitely gone in and disabled an app or two over the years—and yet my list is just as cluttered as anyone’s, full of apps I never use and certainly wouldn’t want to have access to the full or even partial dossier of what Facebook knows about me.

What previously might have looked like a case of bad digital hygiene now seems like potentially something much worse, thanks to what’s come to light about Cambridge Analytica’s use of Facebook. The firm, which worked on the Trump presidential campaign in 2016, paid 270,000 users to participate in a 2014 personality survey to help the firm build psychological profiles. Those who signed up also gave permission for the app to scrape some of their data, and due to Facebook’s rules at the time, apps were permitted to scrape not only information from users who signed up but also the information of their friends on the social network, which is how the number ballooned from something in the hundreds of thousands into the tens of millions.

You can see how this would have a person reconsidering every app she ever gave permission to access her Facebook data. If Lulu was craven enough to release an app that was all about superficially rating men, who knows what nefarious stuff it was doing on the down-low? Not to mention some of the apps I enabled back in the day that make Lulu look fastidious and well-thought-out in comparison. Anyone remember whatwouldisay? It was a bot designed to create Facebook statuses based on your past updates, and I must have enabled it in 2013, because that was the year of its short-lived heyday. It was designed by a team of six graduate students at a Princeton Hackathon weekend, and I’m guessing they didn’t put much effort into permissions at the time. Does that mean that, if, say, one of those six kids was running low on cash now or in the future, he or she could sell my profile data for a quick buck? Maybe! I have a bunch more similarly weird apps enabled—Zaarly? Playster?—and though I could disable them all now, what would that mean for the information they already have on me? Does it even matter, since apparently Facebook rules used to allow the apps people I was friends with were using to give up data on me, regardless of whether I gave permission? And what lesson should any of us take from this, other than we should be mindful of who can access our data and for how long, and/or that we might all be better off absconding to caves?

When I signed up to play a new game or to try a new startup service back in the halcyon days of Facebook being a not-scary place, I thought at worst I was subjecting myself to some spam, the digital equivalent of a few years of Pottery Barn catalogs. What many of us realized too late is that when the data operation is large and potentially leaky as Facebook’s is, this information has applications beyond selling throw pillows. It might be used to elect a president.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Heather Schwedel is a Slate staff writer. Follow her on Twitter.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Aaron Schwid

LGBTQ Organizations Shouldn’t Celebrate the Tobacco Industry and Its Apologists

Christina Cauterucci

An Anti-Abortion Democrat and a Pro-Choice Republican May Be on Their Way Out in Illinois

Ruth Graham

How Is It Possible To Read 6,000 Words of Deep Reporting on Hope Hicks and Still Not Really Understand Her at All?

Ben Mathis-Lilley

It’s Funny That Trump Wants to Execute Drug Traffickers Given How Closely He Worked With This One in the ’80s

William Saletan

How Donald Trump Is Undermining His Steel Tariffs

Heather Schwedel

The Cambridge Analytica Mess Is a Good Reminder to Check Which Sketchy Apps You’ve Allowed to Access Your Facebook Profile

Dahlia Lithwick

Trump Pushing the Firing of Andrew McCabe Was a Direct Challenge to Our Democracy

April Glaser

The CEO of Cambridge Analytica Was Caught on Video Offering to Meddle in Elections Using Sex Workers and Fake Bribes

Marissa Martinelli

How Did an Itty-Bitty Piece of Russian Propaganda Wind Up in Slate?

Michael Idov

Putin’s Opponents Faced a Choice Between Two Desperate Strategies. Neither One Worked.

Mark Joseph Stern

Supreme Court, District Court Reject Pennsylvania Republicans’ Effort to Save Their Gerrymander

Dov Fox

How Should Courts Compensate Parents When Assisted Reproductive Technology Goes Wrong?

Most Read

The Florida Bridge Collapse Is a Tragic, Predictable Result of a Building Philosophy That Could Be Coming to Your Town

Matthew N. Eisler

Our One Fight: Do We Really Need to Keep a Running Mental Spreadsheet of Our Marital Contributions?

Allison Benedikt and John Cook

Kris Kobach Is a Loser

Mark Joseph Stern

Trump Goes Off on Angry Sunday Tweetstorm, Intensifies Attack Against Mueller, FBI

Daniel Politi

Trump Reportedly Required Senior Staff to Sign Nondisclosure Agreements

Daniel Politi

Student Evaluations Can’t Be Used to Assess Professors. They’re Discriminatory.

Kristina Mitchell