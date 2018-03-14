Stephen Hawking’s Disability Activism Was as Invaluable as his Science

DESIREE MARTIN/Getty Images

The death of Stephen Hawking has prompted an outpouring of well deserved tributes that highlight his humor, heart, and astounding scientific achievements. His legacy as a disability rights activist is just as noteworthy. As he wrote in the preface to the World Health Organization’s first World Report on Disability in 2011, “We have a moral duty to remove the barriers to participation, and to invest sufficient funding and expertise to unlock the vast potential of people with disabilities.” He spoke openly and often about how he could never have achieved what he did if not for the resources afforded to him by the U.K.’s National Health Service, and spent his final days battling cuts to the system that “saved him” following his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 22.

For many people with disabilities, Hawking’s example was invaluable—a source of empowerment and reassurance as well as a means of pushing back against ableist prejudices. Elsie Tellier, a young academic with cystic fibrosis, credited Hawking with paving the way for her and others; in the words of her Harvard classmate Simon Sun, “his life showed that there is so much more than ability. For an 8 y.o. who just had all physical function stripped away, this was everything.”

Rest in Peace Stephen Hawking, you helped pave the way for so many disabled academics. As a young disabled academic, you were always a constant force of reassurance that we belonged in this world. — Elsie ♿️💖 (@65PinkRoses) March 14, 2018

So sad to wake to news of the death of Stephen Hawking. Growing up disabled in Britain, you don’t get many role models. But seeing a genius, witty and kind Prof gain the world’s respect from his wheelchair meant something. All of us know we can reach for the stars. Thank you. — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) March 14, 2018

Hawking meant so much to me growing up. I never idolized him, but he was almost like a constant force, an example that showed you could be disabled and still be lauded as the smartest person on the planet. For a younger me, that example served as motivation and reassurance. — Simon Sun (@simonthesun) March 14, 2018

Fellow activists expressed their gratitude at Hawking’s outspoken advocacy for disability rights and his fight to preserve the NHS:

RIP Stephen Hawking who fought for disability rights on another level. Yes he unlocked the universe but his wheels were always firmly grounded #RIPstephenHawking whereever you are #nomorecuts #saveournhs https://t.co/aBIJniI2IU — Ben Wimbush (@benwimbushSCORD) March 14, 2018

#StephenHawking Advocated for disability rights and in doing so, tried to take all of us to the stars alongside him. He will be greatly missed in the disability community. https://t.co/2mWoy7Phxh — Crutches&Spice♿️ | Creator of #DisTheOscars (@Imani_Barbarin) March 14, 2018

Others drew attention to the systemic barriers that Hawking fought to dismantle, calling for the many academics paying tribute to reflect on their own practices:

Today the same academics who ban laptops, refuse to use lecture capture, or refuse to anticipate access needs will celebrate the achievements of Stephen Hawking “overcoming” his #disability. FYI He faced barriers put up by people like you #AcademicAbleism — Dr Amy Kavanagh (@BlondeHistorian) March 14, 2018

Casual reminder that Stephen Hawking spoke openly about the fact he believed a scientist with his disability would not be able to flourish in today's academic environment.#disabledandSTEM #AcademicAbleism#stephenhawking — United SpaceShip Shanahan (@Enceladosaurus) March 14, 2018

Perhaps the best encapsulation of Hawking’s views and contributions as an activist comes from the physicist himself. In 2014, he addressed UNESCO’s International Conference, speaking on the role information and communication technology have to play in empowering people with disabilities:

Because I have had such phenomenal technological support, I feel a responsibility to speak for others who have not. I have not been lucky to contract ALS, but I have been lucky to have this help. I want to use my high profile to raise awareness of issues around disability and communication. Recently, my communication system broke down for three days, and I was shocked by how powerless I felt. I want to speak up for people who live their whole lives in that state. My hope is that the kinds of technologies I have trialed and helped develop will become easily and cheaply available to all who need them. We need to make sure this technology becomes available to those who need it so that no one lives in silence. Please listen to me. I speak for the people you can’t hear.

To have lost a voice so committed to doing so is a tragedy. His absence will be deeply felt.

