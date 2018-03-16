Trawling the Depths of Blue Planet II With Slate’s Science Writers

Science

Trawling the Depths of Blue Planet II

Should we reconsider the octopus? Should nature documentaries talk about climate change? Members of the Slate science team discuss.

By

A still of two whales from Blue Planet II.
Blue Planet II.
BBC Earth

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss moviesthe occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate’s science editor Susan Matthews spoils Blue Planet II with a team of science editors and writers including Daniel Engber, Jacob Brogan, Kirsten Berg, and Alex Barasch. What’s below the surface of our oceans? Should we really canonize the octopus? And is the real villain of the seas humanity?

Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts.
Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

