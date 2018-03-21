Come to a Future Tense Virtual Reality Pop-Up Event in Washington

Future Tense

The Future of Experience?

Join us in Washington for a virtual reality pop-up event.

Virtual reality seems to be everywhere right now, but is it more than a passing fad? Will VR change the way we experience nearly every aspect of life, including entertainment, education, and medicine? Join Future Tense at 6 p.m. on April 3 in Washington for a show-and-tell featuring scientists, journalists, artists, and entrepreneurs who are using VR to transform their fields. Then stick around for hands-on demonstrations in our VR pop-up.

Featuring: 

Nonny de la Peña
CEO, Emblematic Group
New America fellow
Yale Ponyter fellow

Laura Wexler
Co-creator of Dinner Party, selected by Sundance Institute’s 2017 New Frontier Lab

Kristian Bouw
CEO, NotionTheory

Plus an interview about VR in VR with Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab and author of Experience on Demand: What Virtual Reality Is, How It Works, and What It Can Do

