Come to a Future Tense Virtual Reality Pop-Up Event in Washington

A woman lost in a VR headset max-kegfire/Thinkstock

Virtual reality seems to be everywhere right now, but is it more than a passing fad? Will VR change the way we experience nearly every aspect of life, including entertainment, education, and medicine? Join Future Tense at 6 p.m. on April 3 in Washington for a show-and-tell featuring scientists, journalists, artists, and entrepreneurs who are using VR to transform their fields. Then stick around for hands-on demonstrations in our VR pop-up.

For more information and to RSVP, visit the New America website.

Featuring:

Nonny de la Peña

CEO, Emblematic Group

New America fellow

Yale Ponyter fellow

Laura Wexler

Co-creator of Dinner Party, selected by Sundance Institute’s 2017 New Frontier Lab

Kristian Bouw

CEO, NotionTheory

Plus an interview about VR in VR with Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab and author of Experience on Demand: What Virtual Reality Is, How It Works, and What It Can Do