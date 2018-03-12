Future Tense

Netflix Is Introducing a Great New Way to Motivate Your Kids to Watch More TV

By

A child watching something on a tablet
Digital stickers and television: a dangerous combination
Ridofranz/Thinkstock

Children are foolish and willful, as every parent knows, but under certain circumstances you can leverage their foolishness to stem their willfulness. For instance, you can often make them do what you want them to do by rewarding them with worthless trinkets such as stickers on a chart. Some parenting theorists argue that this strategy is misguided—that rewards undermine children’s intrinsic motivation and replace it with crude bribery. Others argue that rewards can help children form benign habits and acquire confidence, and anyway I just need her to brush her teeth in the morning without needing to be reminded eight times every single day. So it’s fair to say there’s some debate about sticker charts.

Neither side of that debate, though, has thought to suggest rewarding children for doing things they already love to do, things they’re constantly asking to do, things that parents are advised to prevent them from doing too much. Congratulations, then, to Netflix on the conceptual breakthrough represented by its new “patches” feature, which gives children digital badges for watching television. Parents can now look on with pride as their offspring rack up accomplishments like “watching every episode of Fuller House” and “watching every episode of Skylanders Academy” and “watching every episode of the Trolls spinoff show that they have now.” Finally, one of the big tech platforms is putting its programming magic to work building grit and persistence in the next generation of Americans.

Gabriel Roth

Gabriel Roth is a Slate senior editor and the editorial director of Slate Plus.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Molly Olmstead

Two Explosions in Austin Similar to Deadly Package Bomb Earlier in March

Joshua Keating

Why It’s Surprising to Hear Putin Blaming Jews for Election Meddling

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Dentist Kissed Me Twice on the Forehead.

Chris Wilson

You Should Pick Cincinnati to Win Your NCAA Pool

Marissa Martinelli

The New, Woke Eminem Sets His Sights on the NRA: “They Love Their Guns More Than Our Children”

Sam Berger

Mueller’s Choice of Criminal Charges: Why the Trump Team Should Be Very Worried

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Betsy DeVos Didn’t Say Anything in Her Viral 60 Minutes Clip That Democrats Haven’t Supported for Years

Gabriel Roth

Netflix Is Introducing a Great New Way to Motivate Your Kids to Watch More TV

Isaac Chotiner

Is Liberal Smugness to Blame for Our God-Awful Political Climate?

Marissa Martinelli

Here’s What Critics Are Saying About Ready Player One

Aaron Mak

Watch John Oliver Explain Bitcoin Using Chicken McNuggets and Beanie Babies

Molly Olmstead

A Teacher Explains the Battles Those Going Back to Work in West Virginia Still Face

Most Read

How Trump Can Be Dumb on Policy but Smart on Politics

Isaac Chotiner

Trump Calls NBC’s Chuck Todd a “Sleeping Son of a Bitch”

Daniel Politi

Is Liberal Smugness to Blame for Our God-Awful Political Climate?

Isaac Chotiner

Secretly Wish SNL Would Do a Sketch About a Woman Whose Dying Words Are Nickelback Lyrics? Good News!

Matthew Dessem

Black Athletes Have Started Celebrating Their Victories With the “Wakanda Forever” Salute

Matthew Dessem

Trump’s Perverse Diplomacy: Reward America’s Enemies and Punish Its Friends

William Saletan