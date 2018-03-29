Ben Affleck’s Twitter Account Is Rising Like a Phoenix

Ben Affleck promotes Justice League in central London on Nov. 4. Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

Like the extremely real phoenix tattoo on his back, Ben Affleck has emerged from the ashes to say that, actually, he is “doing just fine.”

@NewYorker I’m doing just fine. Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoos. — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) March 29, 2018

Affleck’s venue for this message was Twitter, where he directed it to the New Yorker’s account, ostensibly in response to an article on the magazine’s website titled “The Great Sadness of Ben Affleck.” The piece, published on Saturday, inspired a small backlash on social media, including accusations that the New Yorker had fat-shamed the not-totally-in-Batsuit-shape actor, never mind that the 93-year-old publication has hardly been the only outlet to note Affleck’s sprawling tattoo and other post-divorce look and lifestyle changes—which are, it should be mentioned, probably not unrelated to his having undergone treatment for alcohol addiction during this period. But the phoenix tattoo (which Affleck once claimed was “for a movie”) resurfaced at a time when our culture is re-evaluating more than Affleck’s outward appearance, including his questionable film choices (those widely reviled superhero movies), his career-long association with Harvey Weinstein, and some of his inappropriate actions toward women.

This is all to say that it’s probably been a strange, disorienting time for Affleck—not for nothing was there that whole “sad Affleck” thing in 2016—and now the events have spilled over into his usually anodyne Twitter feed. He may have almost 3 million followers, but Affleck’s tweets rarely get much attention, probably because, save for a few recent statements he’s made addressing a few controversies of the #MeToo era, he tends to tweet blandly about causes he supports. Even the tweets that promote his movies lack the personality that he turns on when he’s trying to charm a late-night show audience. So although responding to a critical piece may seem like sour grapes, in this case it displays a playfulness we don’t frequently get to see from Affleck online. It contrasts, in a few interesting ways, with the November incident in which actor Armie Hammer weighed in on Twitter to respond to an article that was critical of his work. Hammer directly addressed to the writer of the piece, rather than its publication, and called her “bitter AF,” which makes Affleck’s tweet look gracious in comparison, though it doesn’t erase the pathos the piece was commenting on in the first place. Claiming that he has “[t]hick skin bolstered by garish tattoos” is kind of funny—he’s brushing it off, he admits the tattoo is garish—but it does not altogether counter the New Yorker’s thesis that a sea-gazing, towel-clad Affleck manifests the mournful whimpers of a crumbling patriarchy.

Prior to Thursday’s tweet, one of Affleck’s biggest moments on Twitter actually didn’t involve his account at all—it was when Kanye West, amid a feud with Jimmy Kimmel, coined the hashtag #NODISRESPECTTOBENAFFLECK. This was in 2013, a very different time in Affleck’s career, when people took pains not to disrespect him. It’s a good reminder that Ben Affleck has survived more than one cycle of public opinion waxing and waning. After he dated Jennifer Lopez in the early ‘00s, his career was thought to be on the downswing due to the inescapability of the nickname and tabloid meme “Bennifer,” and it wasn’t until he won Best Picture for producing Argo that his reputation fully recovered—though, ironically, it may have kicked off a backlash cycle of its own. Is this recent tweet of a piece with Affleck’s current downward trajectory—or could it signal a career rebirth? Like, you know, a phoenix.