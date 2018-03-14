The Two Biggest Digital Ad Networks Aren’t Interested In Your Cryptocurrency Schemes

Future Tense

Google Bans Cryptocurrency Ads

By

Google's subsidiary, YouTube, will also be prohibiting cryptocurrency ads.
Google’s subsidiary, YouTube, will also be prohibiting cryptocurrency ads.
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Google announced on Wednesday that it will be banning ads for “cryptocurrencies and related content” beginning in June, including those promoting exchanges, initial coin offerings (ICO), wallets, and trading advice. The policy will apply to its search results, display network on third-party sites, and YouTube. The move comes on the heels of Facebook’s decision in January to also ban all crypto-related advertising. Bitcoin’s price fell by 6 percent on Wednesday morning in the aftermath of the news.

Scott Spencer, Google’s director of sustainable ads, told CNBC, “We don’t have a crystal ball to know where the future is going to go with cryptocurrencies, but we’ve seen enough consumer harm or potential for consumer harm that it’s an area that we want to approach with extreme caution.” In a blog post also published on Wednesday, Spencer wrote that the company removed more that 3.2 billion ads that violated its policies last year.

The cryptocurrency sector is relatively new, extremely complex, and faces little regulation, which makes it a perfect breeding ground for scams. Regulators like the SEC have of late been cracking down on a variety of cryptocurrency enterprises, such as ICOs for businesses that don’t exist, fake trading advisors who simply abscond with costumers’ money, and exchanges that are essentially Ponzi schemes. However, as is the case with Facebook’s ban, even ads for legitimate cryptocurrency companies won’t be allowed in Google search results or its third-party ad carriers.

With both Facebook and Google now banning cryptocurrency ads, two of the most powerful forces in the digital ads market, there will be scant opportunities for bitcoin entrepreneurs to market their services online. CNBC reported last year that Google and Facebook account for an estimated 73 percent of all digital advertising in the U.S.

Cryptocurrency now joins a bevy of other items that ads on Google are prohibited from promoting, such as counterfeit goods, recreational drugs, weapons and ammunition, and tobacco products. Ads that lead to sites for hate groups, violent crime, or endangered species trafficking are also banned.

Aaron Mak

Aaron Mak is a Slate editorial assistant.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Aaron Mak

The Two Biggest Digital Ad Networks Aren’t Interested In Your Cryptocurrency Schemes

Joshua Keating

British PM Theresa May Expels 23 Russian Diplomats in Unprecedented Response to Poisoning of Ex-Spy

Lena Wilson

These Cast Interviews for Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs Will Make You Howl

Tonya Riley

Future Tense Newsletter: Lies Spread Faster than Truths on Twitter, Too

Marissa Martinelli

Watch Out, Jared Leto. Tommy Wiseau Is Auditioning to Play the Joker.

Jordan Weissmann

TV-Obsessed President Picks TV Talking Head as Top Economics Adviser and It’s Not a Bad Choice

Ben Mathis-Lilley

FBI May Fire Andrew McCabe After Review Finds He Wasn’t “Forthcoming” About Clinton Investigation

Jack Hamilton

The Virginia Cavaliers Are Slow and Sometimes Boring and Amazing to Watch

Laura Miller

Michelle McNamara’s Search for Truth

Aaron Mak

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Charged With Massive Fraud

Inkoo Kang

The New Tomb Raider Finds a Different Way of Admiring Female Bodies

Jacob Brogan

Google Invented a Cool New System for Mapping the World

Most Read

How Do I Protect My Trans Child From His Judgmental Relatives?

Carvell Wallace

Why White Evangelicals Abandoned Their Principles for Donald Trump

Isaac Chotiner

Rex Tillerson Reportedly Learned He Was Fired From Trump’s Tweet

Molly Olmstead

Chuck Schumer’s Statement on the Meltdown of the Executive Branch Is So Feeble It’s Almost Impressive

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Oh Good. Support for Democracy Is a Partisan Issue Now.

Yascha Mounk

Rex Tillerson Was the Most Passive Secretary of State in a Century

Fred Kaplan