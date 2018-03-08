Elon Musk Slides Into Trump’s Mentions, Maybe Accidentally Inspires a Trade War with China

This doesn’t seem like the outcome Musk wanted. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

With just five tweets, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk may have accidentally convinced President Trump to assume a more aggressive trade stance against China on Thursday.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, Musk wrote a series of tweets directed at Trump noting how China’s high tariffs and manufacturing regulations for cars have made business difficult for Tesla. Musk seemed to be encouraging Trump to push China to institute more equal and less stringent trade rules:

Do you think the US & China should have equal & fair rules for cars? Meaning, same import duties, ownership constraints & other factors. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2018

For example, an American car going to China pays 25% import duty, but a Chinese car coming to the US only pays 2.5%, a tenfold difference — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2018

Also, no US auto company is allowed to own even 50% of their own factory in China, but there are five 100% China-owned EV auto companies in the US — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2018

I am against import duties in general, but the current rules make things very difficult. It’s like competing in an Olympic race wearing lead shoes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2018

We raised this with the prior administration and nothing happened. Just want a fair outcome, ideally where tariffs/rules are equally moderate. Nothing more. Hope this does not seem unreasonable. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2018

In a message to The Verge, Musk noted that he’d like Trump to take action on the issue and wrote, “It is better if all countries lower tariffs.”

Trump held a press conference a few hours later about his proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum. There, the president praised SpaceX’s recent accomplishments and read Musk’s tweet about the disparity in import duties aloud. But then everything went upside down when Trump said, “We’re going to do a reciprocal tax program at some point, so that if China’s going to charge us 25 percent or if India’s going to charge us 75 … if they’re at 50 or they’re at 75 or they’re at 25, we’re going to be at those same numbers. It’s called reciprocal. It’s a mirror tax.”

It’s unclear if Trump thinks this game theory is going to eventually work out to lower tariffs around the globe. But, as The Verge’s transportation reporter Sean O’Kane wrote on Twitter, this tit-for-tat approach to tariffs is the exact opposite of what Musk wanted.

Elon clarifies to us that he wants Trump to pressure china to lower its tariffs and change its rules, not to match China’s high auto tariffs https://t.co/33yZjkoPIg — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 8, 2018

Trump is now reading Musk’s tweets at his presser. Mission accomplished. pic.twitter.com/upgXv8Jzp0 — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 8, 2018

But now Trump is saying maybe he’ll match China’s taxes in response. This is what Musk just told us he didn’t want. — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 8, 2018