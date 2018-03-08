Elon Musk Slides Into Trump’s Mentions, Maybe Accidentally Inspires a Trade War with China

The Industry

Elon Musk Slides Into Donald Trump’s Mentions, Maybe Accidentally Inspires a Trade War with China

By

This doesn't seem like the outcome Musk wanted.
This doesn’t seem like the outcome Musk wanted.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

With just five tweets, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk may have accidentally convinced President Trump to assume a more aggressive trade stance against China on Thursday.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, Musk wrote a series of tweets directed at Trump noting how China’s high tariffs and manufacturing regulations for cars have made business difficult for Tesla. Musk seemed to be encouraging Trump to push China to institute more equal and less stringent trade rules:

In a message to The Verge, Musk noted that he’d like Trump to take action on the issue and wrote, “It is better if all countries lower tariffs.”

Trump held a press conference a few hours later about his proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum. There, the president praised SpaceX’s recent accomplishments and read Musk’s tweet about the disparity in import duties aloud.  But then everything went upside down when Trump said, “We’re going to do a reciprocal tax program at some point, so that if China’s going to charge us 25 percent or if India’s going to charge us 75 … if they’re at 50 or they’re at 75 or they’re at 25, we’re going to be at those same numbers. It’s called reciprocal. It’s a mirror tax.”

It’s unclear if Trump thinks this game theory is going to eventually work out to lower tariffs around the globe. But, as The Verge’s transportation reporter Sean O’Kane wrote on Twitter, this tit-for-tat approach to tariffs is the exact opposite of what Musk wanted.

Aaron Mak

Aaron Mak is a Slate editorial assistant.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jim Newell

Republicans Hate Trump’s Tariffs, but Won’t Do Anything About Them

Heather Schwedel

The Terrifying Baby Goblin on the New York Subway That the Internet Thinks Is a WerePup Is Not a Real WerePup, Says the Creator of WerePups

Rachelle Hampton

New York Just Got a “Nightlife Mayor”—Other Cities Should Follow Suit

Rebecca Onion

Male Rage, Trump’s Populism, and the Morality of Narcan

Aaron Mak

Elon Musk Slides Into Trump’s Mentions, Maybe Accidentally Inspires a Trade War with China

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Watch a Steelworker Explain to Donald Trump That His Father, Herman, Is Not Dead

Jamelle Bouie

The Real Threats to Free Speech Aren’t Campus Protests

Ben Mathis-Lilley

These Democrats Seem to Have Forgotten DACA, but the Good News Is They’re Helping Deregulate Giant Banks

Joshua Keating

What Do Qatar, Israel, and Other Countries Have to Do With the “Russia Investigation”? A Rundown.

Christina Cauterucci

Embracing Farrakhan Betrays The Most Essential Principles of The Women’s March

Sri Lanka Blocks Social Media Amid Sectarian Violence

Sam Adams

The Strangers: Prey at Night’s Only Value Is as a Reminder of What Made the Original a Masterpiece

Most Read

Trump Is Reportedly Peeved at Sarah Sanders for Being Indiscreet About His Alleged Shark Week Sex Affair

Ben Mathis-Lilley

How Giving Each Other a $500 Monthly Allowance Saved Our Marriage

Catherine Baab-Muguira

Trump’s Incompetence Is the Only Thing Preserving American Democracy Right Now. We Shouldn’t Feel Good About That.

Yascha Mounk

The Oscars’ Taste Hasn’t Gotten More Obscure. Audiences Have Gotten Less Curious.

Sam Adams

The Stormy Daniels Lawsuit Is Convoluted to the Point of Paradox

Scott Pilutik

The House of Trump Is Built on Male Fury. And It’s Going to Keep Exploding.

Dahlia Lithwick