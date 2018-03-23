Elon Musk Takes Down Facebook Pages for Tesla and SpaceX After Bizarre Twitter Exchanges

Musk seemed surprised that Tesla and SpaceX even had Facebook pages. PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images

It appears that Elon Musk has deleted Facebook pages for Tesla and SpaceX after a series of bizarre exchanges on Twitter.

On Friday morning, Musk took to Twitter to comment on article from The Verge about Sonos removing its ads from Facebook and other platforms for a week in response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Wow, a whole week. Risky ... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

He subsequently turned his attention to a tweet from Brian Acton, the tech entrepreneur who sold his messaging service WhatsApp to Facebook for $19 billion in 2014. Acton made news this week when he tweeted to his followers that they should delete Facebook. Musk responded to Acton’s tweet with feigned ignorance:

What’s Facebook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

When a user then dared Musk to delete the SpaceX Facebook page, Musk claimed that he didn’t even know his company had a Facebook page and agreed to get rid of it.

I didn’t realize there was one. Will do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

As captured in a screenshot by Buzzfeed journalist Ryan Mac, Musk looks to have removed the Tesla and SpaceX pages within half an hour.

While it looks like that the company pages haven’t been fully deleted, there has been a #DeleteFacebook movement on Twitter from users who are indignant that data firm Cambridge Analytica was able to deceptively collect info from more than 50 million Facebook accounts.