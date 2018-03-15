Users

Drake’s Twitch Cameo Was So Drake

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Rapper Drake poses in the press room with his awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for 'Views,' Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Streaming Artist, Top Streaming Song (Audio) for 'One Dance,' Top R&B Song for 'One Dance,' Top R&B Collaboration for 'One Dance,' Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Album for 'Views,' and Top Rap Tour during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Drake poses in the press room with his awards at the Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas.
David Becker/Getty Images

When Drake makes a courtside appearance at a basketball game, it’s usually good for a meme or two. Now the rapper has shown he can get almost as much attention without even getting up from his couch. On Thursday morning, Drake turned up in a video-game live stream.

Drake, going by the screenname TheBoyDuddus, joined a star video-game streamer known as Ninja for a game of Fortnite, and it became the most watched live-stream of all time on the live-streaming platform Twitch. (Between TheBoyDuddus and champagnepapi, his Instagram handle, Drake really has a way with screennames.) More than 630,000 people tuned in, breaking the previous record of 388,000. Drake had recently started following Ninja, whose real name is Tyler Blevins, on Instagram after catching some of his highlights there. Ninja’s streams usually get around 70,000 live viewers, according to the Verge, showing there’s still quite a gap between being a Twitch star and being a mainstream one. (Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, claims to have more than 15 million daily active users.) Of course, it’s also a fun example of Drake pandering to his millennial fans by being very internet-y, which is always a good mode for him.

The game they were playing, Fortnite, is a free player-vs.-player shooter game that’s exploded in popularity thanks to some of its similarities to another popular game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Drake and Ninja took their budding friendship to the next level by playing a few times against each other. Apparently the rapper likes to use downtime in the studio to play video games, and he’s been playing Fortnite for the past month or two. Later, NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster and rapper Travis Scott also showed up for a team game. Dark web tycoon Kim Dotcom was also there, somehow.

Drake isn’t the first celebrity to go on Twitch—Snoop Dogg once smoked a blunt there—and he’s not even the only celebrity who plays FortniteRoseanne Barr is also a fan. All this may not make a whole lot of sense to those of us who don’t play video games and don’t watch other people play video games, but if Drake is among the people playing, clearly we’re doing it wrong. What a time to be alive.

Heather Schwedel

Heather Schwedel is a Slate staff writer.

