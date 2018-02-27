The Industry

Venmo Settles With FTC Over Claims It Misled Users About Its Privacy and Security

By

Venmo claims it has worked to resolve these issues since being acquired by PayPal.
Venmo claims it has worked to resolve these issues since being acquired by PayPal.
ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement on Tuesday with Paypal over allegations that Venmo, its subsidiary, misrepresented security, privacy, and money-transferring features on the app. Among the charges, which the FTC first filed in 2016, were that Venmo failed to provide adequate instructions on the procedures required to keep transactions private and that it did not notify users when their account details changed, allowing hackers to go undetected.

The commission also claims that some affected users were unable to pay rent or other bills because Venmo had not accurately represented the amount of money available in their accounts, since the company could freeze or reverse certain transactions. Acting FTC Chair Maureen K. Ohlhausen said in a statement, “Consumers suffered real harm when Venmo did not live up to the promises it made to users about the availability of their money. …  This case sends a strong message that financial institutions like Venmo need to focus on privacy and security from day one.” The company will now have to make disclosures to its customers about its actual practices and submit to third-party assessments every other year for the next decade.

Slate’s Alison Griswold first reported on Venmo’s security flaws in 2015, finding that the company did not in fact have the “bank-grade security systems” it promised to users. Multiple people told Slate at the time that hackers had stolen money from their accounts and that they were initially unaware of the breaches because the app failed to notify them of unauthorized password and email authentication changes. One person said the app didn’t even alert him when a hacker added another device to his account. Plus, when these customers tried to report the fraud to Venmo via email—there was no customer service phone line back then—the company neglected to get back to them for days.

Venmo sent a statement to Slate on Tuesday’s settlement. It read, in part:

We are pleased to conclude this process with the FTC in a cooperative way. This brings to an end the investigation that included a focus on Venmo platform issues and practices prior to acquisition by PayPal. Since then, as a core part of PayPal’s and Venmo’s business and operations, we’ve taken steps to significantly strengthen our privacy and data security practices. The company will continue to invest heavily in programs designed to create better user understanding and to enhance privacy.

Aaron Mak

Aaron Mak writes about technology for Slate.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jaime Dunaway

South Carolina Lawmaker Creates Gun Giveaway to Arm Teachers

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Kushner Security Clearance Downgraded as Report Says Foreign Officials Considered Ways to Manipulate Him

Fred Kaplan

The Olympics Sure Were Fun. Now, Back to the Terrifying Nuclear Crisis.

Rebecca Onion

Ivanka and Monica, Armed Teachers, and “Assimilation” Politics

June Gruber and Darby Saxbe

Five Improvements We Should Make to Mental Health Care—Even if They Won’t Prevent Gun Deaths

Aaron Mak

Venmo Settles With FTC Over Claims It Misled Users About Its Privacy and Security

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Oh By the Way the Shady Intermediary Who Told a Trump Adviser the Russians Had Hillary Emails Has Disappeared

Evan Urquhart

Decriminalizing Prostitution Is Central to Transgender Rights

Marissa Martinelli

The Honest Trailer for This Year’s Oscar Contenders Honors the Comic Book Movies That Didn’t Get Nominated

Mark Joseph Stern

How Marriage Equality Paved the Way for Anti-Gay Employment Discrimination to Be Ruled Illegal

Silpa Kovvali

The History of “Assimilation” as a Racist Code Word

Richard L. Hasen

The Supreme Court Is Reconsidering Campaigning at the Ballot Box. Justice Scalia Got It Right the First Time.

Most Read

Why Are Conservatives So Obsessed With Gun Rights Anyway?

John Ehrenreich

Ivanka Trump Should Get Used to Talking About Her Father’s Alleged Sex Crimes

Christina Cauterucci

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Prepare to Hobble Public Sector Unions as a Gift to the GOP

Mark Joseph Stern

Ivanka Trump Makes a Mockery of Anti-Nepotism Laws

Jamelle Bouie

Why It’s Time to Rethink Drinking at Work

Rebecca Gale

I’m a Teacher Who Went Through Firearm Training, and It Was an Absurd Disaster

Zach Oden