 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Gizmos

This New 65-Inch Television Rolls Up Like a Newspaper

By
Jan 09, 2018, 10:11 AM
A roll-up TV! So cool.
Nice.
LG Display

LAS VEGAS—Professional movers, rejoice.

At CES on Monday, the South Korean electronics giant LG Display showed off a new, giant 65-inch television, but unlike most massive flat-screens, this one won’t be that painful to carry up some stairs and install in a home.

That’s because it rolls up, like a newspaper, so you can store it when you don’t want a television taking up your entire living room. Though the screen is bendable, the quality is very high with a 4K OLED display. OLED stands for organic light emitting display, a kind of screen that which generally has higher picture quality than an LCD television, as well as a substantially higher price tag. They also don’t need the supporting backlights that LCD televisions require, making them much thinner.

LG debuted an earlier iteration of its roll-up television at CES before. But that TV set was only 18 inches and the quality wasn’t great. The one on display this year rolled up in to a box, and the whole TV doesn’t need to be rolled out at once for it to work. Even just a few inches can be unfurled in case you only want to see weather information, sports scores, or headlines.

Not much more is known other than the fact that the TV exists, works, and is really cool. But it’s safe to assume that should one of these things make it to stores, it won’t be cheap.

Read more of Slate’s coverage of CES 2018.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share Comments

April Glaser is a Slate technology writer. Follow her on Twitter.



Most Recent

April Glaser

This New 65-Inch Television Rolls Up Like a Newspaper

Molly Olmstead

Kentucky House Speaker Cries Conspiracy in Fiery Resignation Speech after Sexual Harassment Accusation

Miz Cracker

Drag Conquered Cable in 2017. Should Fans Be Excited or Worried?

Emily Yoshida

Should James Franco Have Blocked Tommy Wiseau From the Mic?

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Husband Is Embarrassed by Our Infertility.

Sonia Sarkar, Mike Fried, and Leana Wen

Want to Improve Health Care? Make It Easier for Providers to Address Social Needs Too.

Most Engaging

What Michael Wolff Got Right About Donald Trump

William Saletan

People Are Completely Missing the Point of Oprah’s Amazing Golden Globes Speech

Dahlia Lithwick

Why That Winona Ryder Shampoo Commercial Stirred Up Such a Frenzy

Heather Schwedel

The Last Jedi Isn’t for the Fans

Andrew Kahn

It’s about fandom and how it leads even Star Wars characters astray.