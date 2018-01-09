Join Future Tense for a Free Screening of World War Z

Brad Pitt looks out for zombies in World War Z Paramount Pictures

Join Future Tense and Charles “Chick” Macal, distinguished fellow and senior systems engineer at Argonne National Laboratory, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, in Washington, D.C., for a screening and discussion of the 2013 movie World War Z.

The film follows a former United Nations worker as he races to cure a zombie pandemic that is tearing apart the world order and threatening humanity’s existence.

The event will be followed by a brief Q-and-A between Macal and Victoria Jaggard, senior science editor at National Geographic Partners.



This latest installment of Future Tense’s “My Favorite Movie” series will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Landmark E Street Cinema at 555 11th Street NW. The event is free and open to the public. You may RSVP for yourself and up to one guest.

For more information and to RSVP, visit the New America website.