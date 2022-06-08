Unprecedented: Slate Unpacks the Supreme Court

Feeling overwhelmed with all of the news coming out of the Supreme Court? Wanting to celebrate our newest season of Slow Burn on Roe v. Wade? Looking to meet some of your favorite Slate writers, editors, podcasters, and Slate’s new editor in chief?

Look no further than a night of Slate programming and partying at the Bell House!

Join Slate’s incomparable jurisprudence and politics team⁠—including Mark Joseph Stern, Christina Cauterucci, Natalie Shutler, Nicole Lewis, Dahlia Lithwick (virtually), and more—who will unpack all of the news coming out of the Supreme Court, explain what’s at stake if the court overturns Roe, and shed some light on how we got here to begin with.

Advertisement

Listen to a special live taping of Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade with host Susan Matthews and special guests. And hang with our new editor in chief, Hillary Frey, and many of your favorite Slatesters.

(Also, keep an eye out for some special programming yet to be announced!)

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Programming starts at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

If you are a Slate Plus member, you will receive a discount. Use the discount code listed in your Slate Plus account. If you’d like to become a Slate Plus member, click here.