Vacation Like a Pro
This week on Working Overtime, the hosts discuss one of the best ways to recharge your creative batteries.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Isaac Butler dive into all the ways creatives should relax and vacation. Whether it’s splashing in the pool, or breezing through some books, a few days of R&R can be just what is needed to replenish the creative juices. The hosts also explore the many conversations among friends and family that can sometimes jostle loose a new creative idea and recharge your relationships.
Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.