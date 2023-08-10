Working

Vacation Like a Pro

This week on Working Overtime, the hosts discuss one of the best ways to recharge your creative batteries.

Episode Notes

For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Isaac Butler dive into all the ways creatives should relax and vacation. Whether it’s splashing in the pool, or breezing through some books, a few days of R&R can be just what is needed to replenish the creative juices. The hosts also explore the many conversations among friends and family that can sometimes jostle loose a new creative idea and recharge your relationships.

Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.

