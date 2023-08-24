Working

Why Artists Should Attend Festivals

This week on Working Overtime, the hosts discuss festivals and supportive shared art experiences.

Episode Notes

For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Isaac Butler reflect on their times at different arts festivals. Being around like minded individuals drawn together by an appreciation of art can be inspiring. Even if a festival isn’t physically possible to attend, finding creative groups and online communities can sometimes be just as rewarding.

Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.

