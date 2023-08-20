Working

A Horror Novelist on Genre Blending and Sucking Blood

There are quests for immortality among the super rich whether that’s flying into space to be robolords or just living forever.

For this week’s episode of Working, host Isaac Butler interviews author Daniel Hornsby on his new novel Sucker and his creative process. The author of Via Negativa, Hornsby’s latest tale was spun out of jokes among friends about Elizabeth Holmes being a vampire and Martin Shkreli’s failed foray as punk-rock label owner, for a deeply sardonic salad of tech world billionaires, and campy horror. Butler is also joined by co-host Nate Chinen, to discuss Hornsby’s inspired ways of generating ideas from physically writing drafts in the bar, to exploring the rules of genres.

