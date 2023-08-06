Working

A Radical Comic Strip, Reimagined for Audio

Writer Madeleine George explains how she adapted the classic Alison Bechdel comic Dykes to Watch Out For into a rich audio drama.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, host June Thomas talks to writer Madeleine George, who recently adapted the classic Alison Bechdel comic Dykes to Watch Out For into an audio drama that stars Jane Lynch, Carrie Brownstein, Roberta Colindrez, and Roxane Gay. In the interview, Madeleine discusses the challenges of turning a piece of visual art into an audio-only narrative. She also talks about the 1980’s setting of the story and the continued relevance of the characters’ personal and political lives.

After the interview, June and co-host Isaac Butler explain how to set rules for your creative projects.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Madeleine talks about her work on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Working. Sign up now at slate.com/workingplus to help support our work.

Advertisement

About the Show

Slate interviews creative people about their work.

All episodes

Host

  • June Thomas is the co-host of Slate's Working podcast. She is writing a book about archetypical lesbian spaces.