The New Hamilton Actor Makes the Role His Own
Miguel Cervantes explains what it’s like to reinvent Lin-Manuel Miranda’s founding father.
Episode Notes
This week, guest-host Nate Chinen talks to Miguel Cervantes, the actor currently playing Alexander Hamilton on Broadway. In the interview, Miguel explains why he’s not trying to mimic or channel the original performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda. He also shares how a personal tragedy changed his life and continues to impact his art.
After the interview, Nate and co-host June Thomas talk about repetition and ritual as tools for creative work.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Miguel tells the story of an embarrassing mishap on stage.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.